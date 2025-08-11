The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want to find yourself somewhere that offers the ideal blend of town meets country, with an abundance of enticing shops and restaurants, green spaces and some of the UK’s – indeed, the world’s – most majestic countryside on your doorstep, then Harrogate is where it’s at.

Which is why father and daughter team Ged and Becky Clarke chose the town as the location for their second countrywear fashion store, Ruffords, stocking fashion-led designer brands inspired by the country alongside heritage brands.

“Harrogate to me is country fashion, dressing for a timeless, classy, High Street look, with a pop of colour,” says Ruffords co-founder Becky.

Fairfax and Favor saddle bag, £345 at Fairfax & Favor in Helmsley and Bawtry and at Rufford's in Harrogate.

Becky is a very stylish woman herself. A keen horsewoman and mum of two small children, her look speaks fashion meets function, mixing hardworking practicality with easy elegance and a dash of glamour.

Her Lancashire farm has a livery yard and horse rehabilitation centre, so wellies are an essential. But she and her partner, event rider Gareth Warburton, also like to dress up to head into the city or to go to the races.

Ruffords was born when Becky realised that there was nowhere that she and countrywear lovers like herself could go to find all their favourite brands under one roof, a proper shop where customers could try on and feel the fabrics before they buy. So, seven years ago, the first Rufford's Country Lifestyle store opened at Claughton-on-Brock, near Preston.

“The idea of Rufford’s developed from our family business, Clarke and Pulman,” she says.

Becky Clarke with her dogs on her Lancashire farm.

This is a supplier of agricultural, construction and tractor dealership for JCB, Massey Ferguson & Fendt, based near Ormskirk. When it opened its second depot in Garstang, it allowed the space and opportunity to open a country clothing store, a business venture that she and her father had spoken about for many years.

For the past three years, Becky and Ged have been on the lookout for an opportunity to expand Rufford’s and open a second store, and now, here it is, stocking women’s, men’s and children’s ranges.

“We chose Harrogate as our next location as we feel it fits the demographic of our store and currently there is not a store which offers the brands or style which we do,” she says.

The new Rufford’s opened last week on Cambridge Crescent. “For our first season in Harrogate, our style offering will be very similar to our Garstang store,” Becky says, adding that there will be some differences between the Lancashire and Yorkshire stores.

Barbour Glades Shirt, £59.95, and Colton Fleece Gilet and Essential Trousers, all from a selection at Ruffords.

“I think we will see more sales of outgoing tweeds in Harrogate in comparison to Lancashire. “While doing my buying appointments for Harrogate, I have introduced more colour statement pieces than I usually would, and have also introduced some new fabrics.

“Our typical Lancashire Rufford’s customer, generally speaking, prefers a traditional country look, a classic tweed, paired with a pair of jeans and staple country boots for a practical, timeless, fashion look.”

If the popularity of “rural vogue” - a polished take on countrywear, sported at race meets and social events (think Cheltenham, Badminton, the Game Fair), featuring sleek tweeds, trench coats, capes, blazers, tan suede boots and a tiny touch of bling - is anything to go by, Ruffords ought to do well.

It is stocking Fairfax & Favor, the luxe British countywear brand that pulled off something of a coup earlier this year when it announced Zara Tindall, queen of modern British country dressing, as its official ambassador.

RM Williams Kangaroo Comfort Craftsman Boots in Chocolate, £450, at Rufford's.

Former Olympic equestrian Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, is a longtime fan of Fairfax & Favor, which has its own stores in Helmsley in North Yorkshire and Bawtry in South Yorkshire. She has been snapped on several occasions wearing outerwear and boots from the Norfolk-based company.

Other brands include RM Williams, the Australian footwear and clothing company known for its Craftsman Chelsea boots and also now for its shirts, knits, accessories and outerwear.

There is also Dubarry, and Barbour, the legendary heritage British country fashion brand based in South Shields and loved by a host of stylistas including Alexa Chung and Lennon Gallagher who was spotted recently wearing a Barbour pinstripe jacket.

Becky says: “A brand difference for us is with Holland Cooper. In Harrogate, we will stock their mainline collection. This brings a whole new fashion style which we can offer to our customers.

“Our hope is that Rufford’s becomes that go-to store in Harrogate, whether you are looking for a practical country look, an everyday staple outfit or dressing up for a day at the races - you can find everything you need with us.”

As Rufford’s resident fashionista, Becky has her own style advice for customers who, like her, need a versatile wardrobe that meets the realities of work, raising a family and socialising.

Fairfax & Favor Blenheim Mini Handbag in Tan Leather, £335, and Saddle Bag, £345, at Rufford's in Harrogate and online.

“My tip for a country style is to always finish your look with a blazer. Whether that is a tweed or block colour, it adds a dressed finish to any outfit.

“You can complete a simple jean and top summer style outfit with a blazer either worn or popped over your shoulders.”

Ged and Becky have been spending time in Harrogate for several years, enjoying its mix of small boutiques and High Street shops, plus its bars, cafes, restaurants and galleries.

“We have expansion plans for Rufford’s,” she says. “Our aim is to have a total of five stores. Harrogate is our first step in creating this dream.”