Sara Davies on stepping back from Dragons Den role and diet pill scammers

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies is warning of the diet pill scammers who are using her name to sell their products.

“I’ve had a nightmare with that recently,” says the entrepreneur and crafting queen, who has dropped two dress sizes since cutting out sugar, chocolate, cake, cutting down her alcohol intake and running regularly, after being warned she was borderline pre-diabetic.

“Those b***** diet pill (scammers) that keep using my face on Facebook and Instagram adverts, of people saying, ‘Sara invested in us in the den and this is how she’s lost all the weight’ – that is awful.

Sara Davies. Photo credit: Nicky Johnston/PA

"What frightens me is the amount of people who’ve got in touch because they’ve bought them, thinking that is actually how I lost weight. It’s just scammers. It’s like ‘whack-a-mole’. As soon as you knock one down, another one pops up.

“It terrifies me that people are losing a lot of money and that these pills might come in the post. They might take them. God knows what they’re taking.

" But I know what it’s like to feel so desperate to want to lose weight.”

Perhaps that’s the price of fame for the business entrepreneur, who is stepping back from Dragons’ Den to focus on her recently resumed role as CEO of Crafter’s Companion, after rescuing the company earlier this year when it was put into administration.

“It’s been really difficult. For the last 12 to 18 months, the investors who had the majority share of the business had a different direction. It was really difficult for me to sit and watch that from the sidelines.”

Calling in the administrators was just a business decision for the investors, she says.

“But for me, it’s not just a business. It’s my life, it’s hundreds of staff who have given their life, their careers for me over the last decade or two. It’s more than just a business to me. I really passionately believed in what we were doing.”

She says she is working many hours a week to turn around the business.

“Happily it’s at a time in my life when I’m able to do that. I’ve got no filming commitments at the moment so I was able to run at this hard.

"As soon as we get a few months into the year I’ll have more filming commitments. Crafter’s Companion is just one part of my life. Now, it’s a very big part of my life but over the course of the year it needs to balance in with all of the other commitments I have.”

As well as her business ventures, Davies, 40, who attended the University of York and became the youngest ever female investor on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den in 2019, has a thriving TV career.

She recently hosted BBC One’s The Big Idea Works, made in her beloved North East, bringing together people with great concepts and the makers who can turn them into reality, and will be hosting a new ITV quiz show Time Is Money later in the year.

She has also found time to squeeze in a new book, The Six-Minute Entrepreneur. It takes you through 52 chapters offering ideas, tools and strategies to infuse passion, vision and drive, through her own life lessons and stories, along with key messages and tasks.

It’s a dip-in book, hence the six minutes she says it takes to learn each valuable lesson, and suggests people absorb bite-size chunks rather than ploughing through all the life lessons in one hit.

There’s a chapter on self-care, which is something she takes more notice of than she once did.

Having had gestational diabetes during her two pregnancies, and being told she was on the verge of being pre-diabetic, she cut out sugar completely for a few months around 18 months ago, she recalls.

“Once I’d lost a bit of the weight, then I was in a better position to do more exercise. And actually I’ve lost no weight in the last 12 months.

"I’m a couple of pounds heavier now than I was 12 months ago, yet my body is completely transformed because I’ve been doing all this running and training, so my muscle weighs a lot more but I’ve dropped a couple of dress sizes.

"I wasn’t bothered about what the scale said,” she adds, saying the driver for her was how close she had become to being pre-diabetic.

She says she is now not completely off sugar but tries to find a balance.

“And there’s not a b***** diet pill in sight,” she sighs.

Sometimes Davies, who lives with husband Simon and two children Oliver, 11 and Charlie, eight, on Teeside, escape to their house in Spain to switch off.

“It’s my happy place. We sometimes just go for the weekend, or try to get away in the school holidays with the kids for a week. It’s the only place I’ll take my Kindle and read some trashy romance novel – and do loads of Lego with the kids.”

She also talks about imposter syndrome in the book and how at one point she felt like an imposter in her own company.

“I spent a lot of my 20s trying to be who I felt I needed to be in whatever room I sat in, whether it was the top dog at Crafter’s Companion, sitting on the board of directors for the Craft And Hobby Association or in the den as a dragon, instead of being myself I would over-analyse the situation and think, ‘Oh my God, I’m so lucky to be here’.

“In the last five or six years, through my late 30s, I’ve changed my mindset and now I work on the basis that I know what I can bring to any situation.

"I’ll make that valuable contribution and if they don’t think it’s valuable they just won’t ask me back.”

She has no desire to do more reality TV after appearing on Strictly in 2021 and she also loved crossing the Arctic Circle for Comic Relief last year.

“I get asked to do a lot of other TV but if it doesn’t fulfil a purpose in my life, there’s no real need for me to want to do it.”