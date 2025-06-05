Sports Direct unveils bigger and better new White Rose store
The relocated Sports Direct store boasts equipment, clothing, footwear, and accessories from global sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, ASICS, and more across two floors.
Now located on the Ground Floor near Zara and River Island, the store also brings USC and GAME to White Rose customers - welcoming the gaming specialist back to the shopping centre.
The expanded store has created an additional 15 job roles for the local community.
Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Sports Direct is a fantastic brand to have here at White Rose, and we know our guests will enjoy browsing its new, upsized location, with a great range of brands on offer.”
For further details on White Rose, its retailers, and upcoming events, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.