The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a fair few seasons of playing it safe, the time has come to put personality and character and courage - yes, courage - back into what we wear. We know that fashion can be grounding, easy and comforting, but it can, and should, also be uplifting, challenging and amusing. Fortunately, there do seem to be some welcome shoots of pluckiness pushing through.

Vogue talks of “soft power” for spring/summer 2025, bringing in a new feminine strength. Balenciaga’s creative director Demna, meanwhile, said: “Fashion needs to get messed up.” Those becoming tired of easygoing, polished luxe style agree. Step forward Moto Boho, a trend that contrasts grungy biker with floaty bohemian for a rebel-meets-romantic take on street style. The SS25 catwalks saw ruffle dresses with chunky soled boots at Burberry, lace and leather combined at Gucci, and Chloé mixing up its signature boho aesthetic with volume-sleeved leather jackets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online searches for boho fashion are up 9,633 per cent at M&S, and Pinterest is predicting Moto Boho as a major trend for 2025 as Gen Z and Boomers step out in edgy looks combining biker boots, floaty dresses (animal, floral) and maxi skirts (especially lacy), sheer, crochet and lace tops, studded and slouchy bags. For an easy step-in, make like Zoe Kravitz hand layer a slip dress over a T-shirt.

HYBRID: Knit Mixed Media Colour Block Midi Dress + Belt in Black/Stone, other colours available, £225, Asymmetric Toe Loop Sandal in Black, other colours available, £295, Raffia Hat, £95, from Me + Em.

Whistles brings in a spring collection created “for the multi-faceted lives of modern women”, in a palette of soft, understated neutrals to pair with brighter tones as the warmer months appear. There are prints from intricate florals to reinvented animal patterns, and textural cloths to emphasise detail with scrunched and crinkled fabrics, cotton bouclé, heavy corded laces and gauzy georgettes.

John Lewis sets the SS25 tone with key trends including new-preppy, leather shapes and pastel palettes, while still featuring its classic luxe layering aesthetic. Look for sheer, feminine fabrics, vibrant linens and softly tailored suits, and the hybrid cape trench and jacket, balancing form and function. Snap up compact utility bags, suede mary janes, fisherman sandals, and mesh sequin slingbacks.

Me + Em has a new line of what it calls its Mixed Media dresses, texture-clashing in different fabrics to construct dresses that combine a close-fitting bodice with a voluminous skirt, for a flattering, balanced silhouette dress that styles up and down with a quick switch of accessories and layer pieces. Genius.

Here are some more key SS25 fashion trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOMATO RED: The unignorable bright of SS25. This dress is coming to Whistles spring collection.

Cloud nine: ethereal with chiffons and fluid jersey providing lots of movement, with cloud-like dresses at Comme des Garçons and balloon skirts elsewhere on the runways.

Utilitarian workers’ gear: mixing denim, T-shirts and tank tops, khakis, beige and olive, scouting and military-inspired looks. Lots of pockets and buttons, zips and poppers, and there are cargo trousers (yay). Desert sand tones still rule.

Tanks: Simple tank tops took centre stage, especially scooped-neck, forming the focus of an outfit rather than a basic foundation garment. Stella McCartney has silvery tanks embellished with chainmail around the neckline.

Tomato Red: on everything from staple tees and accessories to statement dresses, seen at Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOTO BOHO: It's all about mixing up ruffled and floaty pieces with tough biker-style accessories and jackets. AND/OR Quilted Gilet, £79; Leopard Print Dress, £79; Black Block Heel Sandal, £69; Black Fringe Leather Scoop Bag, £109. All at John Lewis & Partners.

Well plaid: referencing Nirvana as well as traditional country style and the 1980s (thanks, Disney’s Rivals), with check flannel shirts, coats and ruffled skirts. Plaids, tartans and checks are traditionally an autumn/winter trend, and it has been suggested that their presence on the spring/summer runways speaks of the increasing a-seasonality of our world.

Bewitched: tying in with the Moto Boho trend (witness Saint Laurent’s flowing boho dresses under heavy-duty leather jackets), the gothic mood continues to bring a dark romantic appeal with lots of drama and whimsical florals (and witchy hoods).

Rain woman: not just for wet conditions, fashion-forward waterproof jacket and coats are perfect outerwear and layering pieces that can elevate an outfit in a flash. Practical and impressive, a spring wardrobe staple.

The Dandy: a masculine, tailored style with a touch of costume drama. Gentleman Jack for the 21st century. Think Renaissance nobles, Tudor kings, pirates and Little Lord Fauntleroy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MASCULINE EDGE: Navy pinstripe waistcoat, shorts and blazer, coming for SS25 from Brora, which has a shop in Harrogate.

Skorts and skirts-over-pants hybrids: from sophisticated and sleek to more of an athleisure take. Style your own look by wearing midi and mini skirts over jeans and tailored trousers.

Tulle-tide: Sheer, gossamer, naked fabrics, mesh and organza pieces to waft about in and layer to create volume and statement style.

Ukrainian fashion designer Yana Smaglo finds support at Dragons’ Den

The pleated skirt: from preppy and school uniform looks to something more elevated and dramatic, from neatly pressed pleats to impressive folds, pleated skirts have become a must-have for the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports stars: athleisure style is still a post-pandemic favourite, and continues to be inspired by the worlds of football, the Olympics and other sports tournaments. Sleek and ready for action, from day to night, track to office. Look out also for smart polo dresses and satin windbreakers to wear over going-out dresses.

Loops and spirals: some astonishing looks on the catwalks as circles and looping silhouettes created high drama and lots of movement. Alaïa spring/summer 2025 referenced the spiral architecture of the Guggenheim, where the show was staged. The trend might not sound like a wearable option, but you will see plenty of tops and dresses with hoops and loops incorporated, as structure or embellishment.