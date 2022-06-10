Fashion, so the theory goes, likes to present itself in waves of rebellion. So, for example, the Roaring Twenties followed in the wake of the First World War, with flapper dresses and short bobs the emblems of a daring new world of hedonism and emancipation. Dior’s New Look of 1947 offered up volume skirts and luxe fabrics as an antidote to the Second World War’s legacy of making do.

So perhaps now we are seeing a new mini-wave of bounce-back, retaliatory, freedom-demanding fashion, one characterised by unapologetic statement dressing, with bold colour blocking and luxurious glistening metallics, played out on striking shapes, all combining to say “we’re back and we are here to be seen”.

This is not a time for over-extravagance, however, at least not financially, because we tend to want now to buy less and buy better, investing in pieces that will slot in with our existing wardrobe and add impact without breaking the bank.

BOHO AND BRIGHTS - Left: This is how to do sophisticated boho. Embroidered with floral motifs, this black strappy maxi dress features playful cut-out details at the waist. It costs £148 from Anthropologie at Victoria Gate in Leeds. Right: If head-to-toe bright colour is too much for you, invest in punchy bright accessories, like these statement ruched bags. Whistles x HAI Gina bags, £128 at Whistles.

But there are special occasions and catch-up outings piling up on the calendar, and they cannot be ignored. Jane Reik, buying director at Leeds-based Joe Browns, says: “The long-awaited summer of no restrictions is ahead of us, and many of our diaries are packed full of welcome events that feel like long-lost friends. I’m talking about weddings, garden parties… dare I say it, a summer holiday?

“It’s understandable that many of us will be approaching our summer wardrobes with a little apprehension. Will that failsafe dress still fit? Can I still walk in those shoes?

“Flowing summer skirts, airy midi-dresses and lightweight jumpsuits are perfect for warmer weather and suit most occasions. Simply switching between a trainer and a heel shifts these items from day to evening with ease. The trick is finding an outfit you love and making it work for all occasions.

“Killer heels that kill your soles are no longer a necessary plus one. We’re continuing our appreciation for comfortable shoes that still make a statement. Kitten heels serve class and elegance while saving on discomfort, and they look as fabulous with a gorgeous dress and they do with a capri pant.”

CO-ORDS AND SHINE: Left: Printed co-ords are a major summer trend, and this loose and fluid suit, with wide-leg trousers and long wrap jacket, is a great alternative to boxier styles. The jacket is £70 and the trousers £40 at River Island. Right: Metallics and sequins are bringing a touch of luxury to summer '22. Asymmetric pleat skirt in Champagne, £120; glazed linen oversized blazer, £135; sequin vest, £95. All ffom Hope Fashion at hopefashion.co.uk.

Whistles, meanwhile, has captured the carefree flamboyance of this summer perfectly, with mood-lifting colour and form, teaming saturated shades, liquid satins, crumpled georgettes and sequinned sheers with big frills, voluminous skirts and balloon sleeves.

Here are some tips on what to look out for on the high street and online:

Top-to-toe brights: Summer 2022 is all about colour, so take a leaf from the Queen, who has always worn stand-out shades so she can be seen in crowds for miles around. If you are not entirely comfortable with head to toe, go for a bright top, skirt, trousers, shoes or bag. Key shades are fuchsia and what is being called Kermit-the-frog green. Feel free to colour clash pink and orange, blue and green.

Smock frocks: Voluminous throw-on-and-go dresses are going nowhere (actually, they are going everywhere). Wear them with trainers, cowboy boots or flatform sandals.

TRAPEZE SHAPES AND BLOCK COLOUR: Left: A-line and trapeze shapes are an easy, breezy way to wear the summer's all-important volume style, and polka-dots of all sizes are on point. Linen-rich ivory and black spot trapeze slip dress, £39.50 at Marks & Spencer. Right: Combining bold colour (especially fuchsia pink) and ruffles, this smock-style dress is the look of summer. It's coming to Marks & Spancer in July.

Ruffles: Give any outfit a feminine and playful touch, and look out for frilly shoulder and volume sleeve tops, too. Broderie ruffle blouses are key.

Co-ords: The ultimate co-ord is the suit, whether that is a trouser suit or a shorts suit. Look out for loose and easy shapes as a great alternative to a special occasion dress, and boxy styles for when you feel the need for power dressing.

Boho touches: including fringing, beading and tassels. You don’t have to be on holiday to go bohemian, but it helps. Crochet is another trend, and knits, including Fair Isle, to layer in British climes, is a sensible look of the moment. Team with the summer’s bright silk slip dresses to nail two trends in one.

Sequins and shimmer: Bring the party to summer, so keep an eye out especially for sequin vest tops to wear under blazers, or sequin slip dresses for a party look that will definitely carry through to Christmas.

SLIPS, HAIRBANDS AND 90s RETRO: Left: Lisa Snowdon wear a pink tie-dye maxi slip dress, £39, from her own collection for Kaleidoscope. Silk headband, £38.99 at TK Maxx. Cardigan, £59.50, next month, from Oliver Bonas.

Mini skirts: Try adding tall boots. A short floaty dress with cowboy or knee-high boots is a slightly more wearable way for most to wear the new shorter length. Or try three-quarter (mid-calf) boots with trapeze A-line dresses – a flattering new trend.