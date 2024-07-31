Swinton Country Club in North Yorkshire has launched a range of pioneering facials and skincare treatments by luxury British beauty brand OSKIA.

OSKIA - which means “delivering nutrients” and “beauty” in ancient Greek - was founded in 2010 by Georgie and George Cleeve, as a skincare brand using MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), a natural form of organic sulphur with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and a supporter of the body’s creation of collagen. Supplements and products are developed by doctors, nutritionists, cosmetic scientists and skincare specialists, and made in Wales.

As a teenager, Georgie had a skiing accident which damaged the cartilage in her knee. Her father, who owned a company specialising in animal supplements, suggested she try one of his horse supplements containing MSM. Within months her skin had cleared up and her knee was on the mend. After working as food and travel writer for many years, Georgie decided to follow through with her plan to harness MSM and launch OSKIA.

At Swinton Country Club, on the Swinton Estate near Masham, treatments combine OSKIA skincare products with bespoke anti-ageing massage techniques and state-of-the-art equipment, as well as acupressure, reflex and lymph drainage and gentle enzyme AHA peels.

“Yorkshire-based devotees of OSKIA’s amazing products have previously had to trek across to Cheshire to enjoy the treatments, so we are delighted to be able to offer this exclusive range at Swinton Park,” says chief executive Iain Shelton. “The treatments range from results-driven cryotherapy to warming back therapies, described by Vogue Japan as ‘mind blowing treatments’, so we are certain that these will be a popular addition to our health and beauty offer.”

Treatments include: the OSKIA Signature Nutri Flow Facial, with massage, skin nutrients, acupressure and LED light therapy – anti-aging, skin-rejeuvenation and anti-bacterial, lasting 90 minutes, £170; the OSKIA Revitalising Super C Facial, a non-surgical facelift treatment that lasts 60 minutes, £120; and the OSKIA Supreme Glow Enhancer, a fusion of tradition and technology to revitalise the skin, including LED therapy, hot and cold rings, and muscle-stimulating micro-current. The treatment lasts 75 minutes for £140.

The OSKIA treatments will sit alongside the Bamford range of products and treatments

available in the Swinton Country Club. Those enjoying OSKIA treatments can also add in a

visit to the contemporary spa, including beautiful indoor pools, the outdoor pool, wild

swimming in the grounds, plus thermal experiences and the spa gardens.