Helen Mirren at Cannes in 2024.

Dame Helen – who stars in The Thursday Murder Club, the soon-to-be-released film based on the bestselling novel by TV presenter Richard Osman – has been spotted in Sole Bliss shoes on many occasions, including at the Cannes Film Festival.

These shoes combine height with triple-layered cushioning, hidden stretch panels for bunions, and wide toe boxes to keep feet comfortable and pain-free for hours on end.

At £199, they are a fraction of the cost of many designer heels, and Queen Camilla, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey are also fans, according to the British brand.

Left: Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023, in Cannes, France. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images. Right: Dame Helen Mirren at Cannes in 2024. Picture: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News

Dame Helen paired Sole Bliss silver snake-print heels with blue hair in 2023 at Cannes. The Remy Heels in Silver Suede and Snake Print Leather were immortalised when she was turned into a Barbie doll.

With Dame Helen always turning heads on the red carpet, perhaps she will wear another pair of the brand’s shoes forthe premiere of The Thursday Murder Club, which is set in a retirement home and follows a group of mature residents who gather to solve cold-case murders for fun – until a real-life murder lands on their doorstep.