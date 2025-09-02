This is how to visit the Yorkshire Pop Up lifestyle and fashion fair at Hutton Wandesley near York
There will be a day-long event at Hutton Wandesley Stables and Walled Garden on Saturday, September 25, 9am to 4pm, £5 admission. The evening before that, on Friday, September 24, 4-9pm, there will be a special charity evening with a fashion show, cocktails and canapes, for £20 a ticket.
There are two Yorkshire Pop Ups held each year at Hutton Wandesley. Organiser Sasha York says: “We’re back for another in September, this time in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice. The April Pop Up raised £16,000 for CF Care.”
Brands taking part include Samson Reed, Bricks and Stitches, By Soren, Forever Wilde, Go Emu, Jonny Beardsall, Molly Olivia, Natalia Willmott, Louise Lunn Makeup, Kate Tempest Pottery, Little Smartipants and Sasha’s own garden and lifestyle brand Sash in the Garden.
To book tickets, go to huttonwandesleystables.co.uk and for details see @hutton_wandesley_stables and @sashinthegarden