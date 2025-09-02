The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a day-long event at Hutton Wandesley Stables and Walled Garden on Saturday, September 25, 9am to 4pm, £5 admission. The evening before that, on Friday, September 24, 4-9pm, there will be a special charity evening with a fashion show, cocktails and canapes, for £20 a ticket.

There are two Yorkshire Pop Ups held each year at Hutton Wandesley. Organiser Sasha York says: “We’re back for another in September, this time in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice. The April Pop Up raised £16,000 for CF Care.”

Brands taking part include Samson Reed, Bricks and Stitches, By Soren, Forever Wilde, Go Emu, Jonny Beardsall, Molly Olivia, Natalia Willmott, Louise Lunn Makeup, Kate Tempest Pottery, Little Smartipants and Sasha’s own garden and lifestyle brand Sash in the Garden.