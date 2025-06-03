Cult global beauty brand Sephora UK has announced the date of the opening of its Sheffield Meadowhall store, its first branch in Yorkshire.

The global beauty retailer has today revealed that the official opening date of the Meadowhall shop has been set for Friday, July 11.

The new store will offer 3,389 square feet of beauty retail space and is another step in Sephora UK’s mission to expand within the UK by bringing its “Temples of Beauty” to British make-up and skincare enthusiasts, who now can shop in person for beauty brands that have not so far been easily accessible to them.

Sheffield’s Sephora UK store will, says the brand, offer Yorkshire beauty lovers an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including its own namesake range, Sephora Collection.

Meadowhall Sheffeld, where the first Yorkshire Sephora UK store will open in July.

Customers can shop exclusive “Only At Sephora” brands such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Mertit and Tower 28, alongside TikTok-viral sensations including Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

The new Sheffield Sephora UK store comes on the heels of the brand’s store opening at Liverpool One, and follows several major openings in 2024, including the first regional store in Manchester, as well as new locations in Newcastle Eldon Square and Gateshead, Birmingham, and at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

Sephora was founded in Limoges in 1969 and is now based in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Since 1996, it has been owned by the luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Last year, when Sephora UK opened its first stores outside of London, beauty fans queued overnight to be first inside the doors of a retailer that prides itself on stocking beauty brands not previously available in the UK.

Sephora's own brand eye palette.

Sephora says it will bring to Meadowhall “an incredible selection of expertly curated, ground-breaking local and global brands that have disrupted the beauty industry across the make-up, travel, fragrance, skincare, haircare, grooming and wellness categories”.

Sarah Boyd, managing director, Sephora UK, said that 2025 was shaping up to be one of the beauty brand’s most exciting and busy years yet.

She added: “Bringing our beauty playground to Sheffield is a huge part of that momentum. Every new store is a celebration of our commitment to making beauty more accessible, inclusive and inspiring for the unique communities we join.

“No matter how many openings we have on the calendar, each one feels just as special, and our team can't wait to open the doors for our Yorkshire beauty lovers.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait for Sephora to open its doors at Meadowhall in July.

“The iconic brand will be a fantastic addition to our premium beauty offering and, alongside our other recent openings including Bershka, Frasers, and Oliver Bonas, reinforces our position as one of the UK’s top shopping destinations.”

The July 11 opening day promises to be an unmissable celebration, certainly so if it follows in the footsteps of the Trafford Centre opening in May 2024 and the Liverpool one last month, where there are still queues of fans forming.