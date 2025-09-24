This is Yorkshire Beauty event is back at Grantley Hall for wellbeing and aesthetics advice

The day-long This is Yorkshire Beauty event returns to Grantley Hall near Ripon next month to celebrate British Beauty Week.
Stephanie Smith
By Stephanie Smith

Feature Writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:15 BST

Themed The Power of Beauty, it will take place on Friday, October 24, and will spotlight the future of health, beauty and longevity through a day of expert-led talks, panel discussions, immersive wellbeing sessions, and premium brand showcases.

This is Yorkshire Beauty was founded in 2023 by Dr Lubna Khan-Salim, a former NHS plastic surgeon turned longevity specialist, and Victoria Clapham, a PR and branding strategist.

“There’s so much noise around women’s health and beauty, but not enough honest, empowering dialogue,” says Dr Lubna. “We wanted to change that. This isn’t just another event – it’s a movement.”

Grantley Hall is the venue for This is Yorkshire Beauty.

The October event will include:

Morning sessions with expert talks and panel discussions on the latest topics in women’s health, beauty, and longevity.

A two-course networking lunch in Grantley Hall’s elegant surroundings.

Afternoon experiential sessions designed to inspire and empower, supporting mind, body and soul.

Beauty busters: Victoria Clapham and Dr Lubna Khan-Salim

A dedicated Beauty Hall, where guests can explore and shop an edit of exceptional beauty and wellness brands.

An opportunity to find out about Smart Works and shop some of its designer fashion bargains donated to raise funds by leading UK fashion brands.

“Being part of British Beauty Week isn’t just about visibility,” says co-founder Victoria Clapham.

“It’s about changing the narrative – putting Yorkshire on the beauty map and showcasing local experts, brands, and voices who are making a real impact.”

The Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar.

Tickets at www.thisisyorkshirebeauty.com.

Meanwhile, the Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar is back for 2025. Worth over £1,000, the calendar is brimming with beauty icons, and it’s all yours for £250. Unwrap 25 days of beauty surprises from Le Labo, Charlotte Tilbury, Augustinus Bader and more, alongside rising stars and trending favourites, including 20 full-sized products.

