Vanilla joins new retailers at White Rose

Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has today opened its doors at White Rose Shopping Centre, the latest addition to the centre’s impressive mix of brands.

Offering both its Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla collections with a wide range of options for shoppers of all ages, including clothing, footwear, and accessories, the new store can be found in part of the former ground floor M&S unit, opposite Primark.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Our guests have been excited to see Vanilla’s doors open since we announced the brand earlier this year. The store looks fantastic, with both the Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla collections offering something for everyone.

“We know visitors will enjoy browsing the variety of options available at Vanilla’s new store, from casual wear to stunning occasion outfits.”

Michelle Burns, head of retail stores at Vanilla, added: “We have been waiting for the right location at White Rose Shopping Centre since we opened our first standalone store in 2021. As the brand continues to grow from strength to strength this is the perfect location for Vanilla, and our first store in Leeds. We are sure White Rose visitors will love our approach to fashion, and trend-led collections.”

Vanilla joins recent addition Waterstones, opening its new store last month, with new leisure offering King Pins soon to follow in August 2025.