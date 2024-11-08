The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Dress Code: Sustainably Glam for guests attending the Fashion as a Force for Good Ball, which takes place this coming Wednesday at The Marriott Hotel in Leeds, hosted by women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in a way that makes them feel fabulous, but causes as little damage as possible to the planet. That might mean rewearing a wardrobe favourite, or renting something, or borrowing or shopping secondhand - or buying something gorgeous from a Smart Works sale, raising money to support its vital work dressing and coaching women for job interviews.

Sustainable fashion influencers Penny Hindle and Iveta Zalcaite visited the recent 10-day Smart Works Leeds pop-up shop at Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds to see what they could find among the rails of stock donated by designers and retailers, alongside beautiful pre-loved and vintage pieces donated by individuals.

Penny Hindle wears donated black strapless buttoned dress by Aligne, from the Smart Works pop-up shop at Victoria Gate shopping centre, photographed for The Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson.

Here, they model their finds and pass on their sustainable fashion tips.

Penny Hindle (@pennymh_) is 27 and originally from Darlington. She studied Computer Science at the University of Leeds, and now lives in the city. She works as a senior technical programmes manager at Code First Girls, the UK’s largest free provider of coding education to women. She also volunteers at Smart Works Leeds.

She says: “Sharing fashion content has always been a part of my life. Around 10 years ago, I began posting charity shop finds online and have enjoyed creating content ever since.

“My interest in sustainable fashion specifically grew out of a desire to reduce waste and live more consciously. The rise of slow fashion movements and influencers who champion secondhand shopping also really inspire me.”

Iveta Zalcaite wears donated long white coat by Blanche; Penny Hindle wears donated long grey coat and grey trousers by Aligne, Kate Spade bag and Banana Republic top. All from the Smart Works pop-up shop at Victoria Gate shopping centre, photographed for The Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson.

In 2021, Penny made a New Year's Resolution to give up buying new clothes. “It was a big move for me, so initially I said to myself I would be allowed one new purchase a month. Nearly four years later and I have stuck to my goal and still buy everything secondhand, except a few wardrobe essentials.

“I mostly shop in charity shops, on eBay and on Vinted. I do still love visiting High Street stores for fashion inspo, but usually walk away empty-handed and try to find similar items on Vinted instead.

“I attend clothes swaps, like the Leeds Community Clothing Exchange, and regularly donate to charity shops or organisations like Smart Works. Occasionally, I sell pieces on Vinted or eBay. Since it’s harder to return secondhand clothes, I sometimes end up with unworn items, but I always ensure they are-circulated rather than discarded.”

Penny’s favourite sustainable fashion item is a beautiful multicoloured patchwork coat her mum bought nearly 40 years ago. “It's the most gorgeous stand-out autumn piece, and I am always complimented on it,” she says. “It's so much more special due to its history.”

Penny Hindle wears donated leopard-print long-sleeve dress by Sisterhood, from at the Smart Works pop-up shop at Victoria Gate shopping centre, photographed for The Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson

She feels that Covid resulted in many people, including herself, rethinking their relationship with fashion. “It was also when I downloaded Vinted for the first time,” she says. “I think more people are now valuing quality over quantity, looking for pieces that last, and embracing secondhand shopping.

“Through my day job, volunteering at Smart Works, and creating sustainable fashion content, I love empowering women. It’s incredibly rewarding to have an impact across these different areas.”

Penny’s No 1 tip is buying less: “Using what you already own, mending items or getting them tailored, or buying good quality timeless pieces.”

Iveta Zalcaite (@ivetazalc) is based in Leeds. She is 37, and has lived in the UK for more than 19 years, moving here to study. She and her partner own and run a photo studio called Crop45 (@crop45_), specialising in commercial and editorial photography for the drinks industry.

Iveta Zalcaite wears donated grey blazer and trouser suit by Aligne, from the Smart Works pop-up shop at Victoria Gate shopping centre, photographed for The Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson.

Iveta says: “I started posting on social media around 2018. At first it was travel and lifestyle content, and I switched it to fashion around 2019. My partner is a professional photographer and I was used to being photographed.

“I am also a minimalist and this reflects in my fashion sense. I love combining this with photography, choosing minimal scenes and clean lines. My favourite content to create is street style, as it can really be challenging, depending how busy the streets are, also the weather and natural light.

“I love creating, both in my full-time job and for social media. I love the process from the start to the final image. I also love learning new skills. It’s all about enjoying the journey for me. I also love inspiring others.”

Less is more when it comes to clothes, Iveta says. “I shop for minimal and timeless pieces that can be worn and styled multiple ways. My go-tos are usually vintage and secondhand shops. I also work with brands that align with my views and receive clothes from them, too. For accessories, I love designer pieces and usually save up to buy them.

“I own a few Stella McCartney bags, which have been made with plant leather called Mirum. The quality is amazing.

“A lot of fast fashion brands boomed during the pandemic and they seem to be on the rise since then. The garments they produce are poor quality, they exploit their workers and contribute to the climate crisis. It is very important to spread awareness and inspire others to choose better options.” Iveta’s sustainable fashion tips are: “Choose quality over quantity. Quality pieces will last a very long time and they don’t have to be expensive if you shop secondhand.

Penny Hindle wears donated black grey and cream buttonthrough maxi dress by Aligne, from the Smart Works pop-up shop at Victoria Gate shopping centre, photographed for The Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson.

“Go for minimal colours and classic silhouettes. These pieces can be worn and styled in so many different ways. They are called classics for a reason.

