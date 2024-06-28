Fashion is well and truly back in the building, as demonstated impressively by the catwalk launch of the first Victoria Leeds Fashion Week earlier this month, when some of the UK’s most swoon-worthy brands showcased their spring/summer 2024 collections before an audience of Yorkshire fashionistas.

Staged amid the architectural splendour of the Victoria Quarter, the runway kicked off a whole week (actually 10 days) of summer style from the prestigious Leeds shopping district’s brands, bringing us SS24 trends named Coastal Classics, Rosso, Essential Luxe, Discreet Chic, Ethereal Elegance, Western Rebel, Blanc and Noir. A highlight was a performance by electric violinist Jessie Smart, dressing in Vivienne Westwood.

Victoria Leeds brand taking part included Reiss, Hobbs, Bravissimo, Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Phase Eight, Sweaty Betty, Gant, Russell & Bronley, Moda in Pelle, Whistles, Jigsaw, Carvela, Mint Velvet, Hawes & Curtis, & Other Stories, Boodles and Pour Moi.

Violinist Jessie Smart wearing Vivienne Westwood at the Victoria Leeds Summer Fashion Show. Picture by Niki Verity Photography

Harvey Nichols kicked off proceedings with a series of women’s and menswear looks themed Sicilian Summer. Styled by Max Kendrew and the HN Personal Shopping team, it featured summer florals and juicy bright tones from brands including Zimmerman, Alemais, Kitri, Never Fully Dressed, Wax London and Casablanca, plus accessories from Chloe, Gucci and Arteana (which does same style shoes in two or three different heel heights - typically flat, kitten and high-heeled).

“We have brides, for instance, buying the heel for the day, and then when you’ve done all the photos, you can switch to flat,” Max says. “This season, I have found a lot more mothers of the bride leaning towards Zimmermann.” This Australian swim and special occasion label is at the higher end, price-wise, but those MoBs are loving the floaty prints. HN sent beautiful loose printed co-ords down the catwalk.

There is also a lot of linen and a more casual feel for special occasions. Max says: “A lot want to be able to wear it for lunch after, or on holiday. Customers are asking, is it versatile?”

For those wanting to get the looks for a special occasion or for a holiday, the Harvey Nichols Personal Shopping service can be of help in quite specific ways, and Max and the team are able to pull in stock in advance of those coming in for an appointment. Some customers come in with photos of their dress or a hat, so they can find shoes and other pieces to go with. “Or ‘I’ve got five different events, and I need two outfits that I can dress up and down’,” says Max. The service also covers make-up, skin prep and beauty advice and try-outs.

The Blanc trend by AllSaints at the Victoria Leeds Summer Fashion Show. Picture by Niki Verity Photography

Other tips and trends from Harvey Nichols Leeds include: crochet, especially bags; also raffia and beaded bags; gold and metallic heels; layered necklaces and personal family and sentimental jewellery; also chunky bracelets and necklaces from Annoushka are popupar; layered and mismatched earrings; and mismatching accessories, for example, shoes and bag in tones that contrast with each other, rather than match.

AllSaints also took to the runway with its signature edgy looks. Senior marketing manager Charlotte Till says: “We don't really follow trends. Our mission is to create timeless pieces that have longevity which our customers will want to wear again and again.

The fashion show gave us an opportunity to showcase our product and celebrate with our Northern customer base. Since covid, we have seen a change with how customers shop and what they want from us as a brand. Over the last year we have hosted many events to connect with our customers and give them a real experience. Just recently we hosted a repair workshop where customers were invited to learn how to make simple fixes on items of clothing, creating patches, hems and fixing small holes. We hope to host many more events like this in the future and continue to connect with our customers.

Ethereal Elegance from Hobbs at the Victoria Leeds Summer Fashion Show. Picture by Niki Verity Photography

“We love fashion,” she adds. “Above everything else, our collections are designed to make people look and feel good. We want our customers to make the pieces their own and wear them in their own way. A big focus for us this year is sustainability and circular fashion. At AllSaints we have a conscious commitment, recognising that we have a responsibility towards our planet, and the people involved in making our products. Understanding what something will be made of and how it will be made are prerequisites for us before any design goes into production.”

Those who missed out on tickets for the show were able to watch a livestream across the Victoria Leeds social media and its website - and more than 12,000 tuned in to watch the hour-long show.

Highlighting the charitable spirit of the event, all profits from the fashion show are being donated to Smart Works Leeds, the charity dedicated to empowering women through secure employment and support. Smart Works Leeds also will hosted a pop-up shop in Victoria Gate, featuring donated clothes from many high-end and designer brands.

All the looks can be seen at victorialeeds.co.uk.

Silk jumpsuit, £249, by Phase Eight, at the VQ Fashion Show. Picture by Nicky Verity Photography

Proceeds from the pop-up will also directly benefit the charity, helping women build confidence and change their lives through employment opportunities.