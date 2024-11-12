Former Vidal Sassoon creative director Gareth Vance has opened his own state-of-the-art three-storey salon in Leeds, with features including a hot desking and charging area for clients to use while their colour is being processed, plus an artfully lit photo studio wall where they can photograph their new look.

The Gareth Vance Salon, on Ludgate Hill in Leeds, opens today and reunites a six-strong team of former Sassoon stylists, bringing around 100 years’ combined experience.

There is also teaching space for up to 10 trainees with a demonstration area suitable for events with up to 60 people, plus a projector and space for photo shoots, and a gallery space for local artists and emerging talent to showcase their work.

A lounge area has a library of books and magazines with a focus on art, design, travel, food and cool finds, while Zest filtered water is available to drink and for use in washing hair, and there is a coffee bar, open to clients at any time.

Gareth Vance inside his new salon on Ludgate Hill in Leeds. Picture by Lizzie Coombes

Gareth says that the creation of his first salon has given him the opportunity to explore his lifelong passion for creativity and design excellence. Every element of the salon is bespoke, with furniture items from renowned designers individually sourced, reclaimed and repurposed into striking new fixtures and fittings.

There are marble Knoll Saarinen tables, and a Cattelan Italia sideboard is now a tint bar while the top of an exquisite Ligne Roset black walnut coffee table has been repurposed to form the reception.

An Ercol sideboard has been reimagined as the coffee bar, and there is lighting from Bouroullec Brothers, Castiglioni/Flos, Louis Poulson, Arturo Alvarez, Tom Raffield and Heals. Architectural design services are by Ashton Smith Associates.

Gareth Vance says: “When I first saw our new space, I saw its potential and fell completely in love with it. Without the loyalty, support and collaboration of so many people, this salon would not be possible and I can’t wait to show old and new clients, suppliers, friends and colleagues what we’ve created together.

Gareth Vance Salon Stylist Nancy Baxter in the new GVS salon in Leeds ©LizzieCoombes

“For nearly two years, we haven’t had a permanent home and I’m immensely grateful to everyone that’s helped us through the transition, including our landlord Evolve Estates, and especially the team at Regis who welcomed us into their space.”

Gareth was UK creative director for Vidal Sassoon and headed up the Leeds salon for 30 years, until its closure in 2022. He continues to represent Sassoon as the first Sassoon senior ambassador in the company’s 70 years’ history, alongside Gareth Vance Salon.

“Since Sassoon in Leeds closed nearly two years ago, I have been bowled over by the friendship and community around us that goes far beyond hair. All of us are passionate about what we do, with every hair style a collaboration in response to each client by bringing our skills and expertise to create something they will love.

"Now, we’re excited about all the new people we will be welcoming into the space; getting to know their hair, their style while they relax and maybe even feel inspired by the new surroundings.”

Gareth has represented the Sassoon brand on industry events as well as backstage at London Fashion Week.