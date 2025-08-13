The Vivienne Westwood: Five Decades at the Cutting Edge sale of items from a private collector will take place on Friday, August 15, 1.30pm, at Tennants’ North Yorkshire Salerooms.

Live bidding is available by registering at www.tennants.co.uk. It is open for public view from today, Wednesday, August 13.

The collection of more than 300 garments is thought to be the largest private collection of Vivienne Westwood to be sold outside London.

Under the guidance of Tennants Fashion, Costume and Textiles specialist Sarah White, a team of staff, family and friends came together for a fashion shoot with Tennants photographers Georgia Arrowsmith and Abi Simpson, to model the clothes in preparation for the auction.

An icon of the British fashion industry, Dame Vivienne Westwood was famous for her mini crinis, bustles, bustiers, tartan and tailoring. She broke the rules and had an extraordinary influence on British culture and design, from the Punk look in the 1970s to her role as global fashion icon and activist. She died in December 2022, aged 81.

The collection has been put together over the past two decades by collector Susan Baker, following a visit to the Vivienne Westwood retrospective at the V&A in 2004.

“I’ve always been a rebel,” said Ms Baker. “I love how her clothes are an expression of dissatisfaction with the status quo, of political rebellion.”

Buying the exhibition catalogue, Ms Baker set about collecting as many of the garments featured as possible, scouring antiques fairs, auctions and specialist dealers.

One of the most iconic pieces in the collection is the two-piece Harlequin Mini-Crini from the Voyage to Cythera Collection, A/W 1989, inspired by figures from the Italian Commedia Dell’Arte and the paintings of Jean-Antoine Watteau, offered with an estimate of £8,000-£12,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Further stand-out lots include a Corset from the Portrait Collection, A/W 1990/1 (estimate: £1,000-£1,500); Pin Stripe Suit from the S/S 1994 Café Society Collection (estimate: £500-£800) and a Voyage to Cythera Harris Tweed ‘Savile’ Jacket and Nude Leggings, the latter featuring a mirrored fig leaf (estimate: £2,500-£3,500).

Under the Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren Seditionaries label is ‘The Great Rock N’Roll Swindle’ T-Shirt, circa 1978, featuring images of Sid Vicious (estimate: £500-£800). Read how Susan Baker created her collection here

1 . Vivienne Westwood Exploration Pencil Skirt and T-shirt Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Exploration Pencil Skirt, SS2001, printed with shelves of books; Vivienne Westwood Cotton T-Shirt, circa 2000s, Gold label, size M, Guide price: £500-800 Photo: Tennants Auctioneers Photo Sales

2 . Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Collection Tartan Suit Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Collection Tartan Jacket and Skirt, circa 2000s, both size IT 46, £250-£350. Photo: Tennants Auctioneers Photo Sales

3 . Vivienne Westwood Voyage to Cythera Harlequin Mini-Crini Set Vivienne Westwood Voyage to Cythera Two-Piece Harlequin Mini-Crini Set – Estimate: £8,000-£12,000 Photo: Tennants Auctioneers Photo Sales