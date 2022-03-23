York Fashion Week is looking for aspiring models of all sizes, ages, ethnicities and abilities who are ready and willing to hit the catwalk when the super-stylish event returns next month after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

YFW is looking for men and women to take part in a series of runway shows, photoshoots and live window displays across the city from April 29 to May 3. Details of how to apply are below. Male models are especially needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plans to stage more than 20 events in collaboration with Yorkshire-based creative industries in fashion, style and retail. There will be a second AW22 York Fashion Week in autumn. Creatives taking part in the SS22 event include: Rachel Peru - YFW ambassador, model and activist; Andy Taylor Boocock, YFW Ambassador, model and model coach; Ryan Madley - YFW ambassador and model; Kathryn Hick - founder of Half the Ocean and co-organiser of the Revival Runway; Charlotte Crosby - founder of Pepper Girls Club and organiser of the Pepper Girls Club Spring Runway; Sonia Schofield - head of hair & makeup at YFW.

Michaela Short wears John Lewis at The Mansion House in York. Picture: Olivia Brabbs.

YFW SS22 events include:

Country to City Muse, a catwalk event featuring some of the UK’s top rural fashion brands including Hiho Silver, Toggi Clothing, Wild & Westbrooke and Fairfax & Favor. April 29, 7pm, Malmaison York, tickets £20.

Revival Runway: Half the Ocean Jewellery and St Leonard's Hospice present a fun, creative and vibrant show elevating upcycled, thrifted and vintage fashion. April 30, 3pm, Spark York, £19.50 (includes £10 to be redeemed against purchases.)

Pepper Girls Club Spring Runway by Charlotte Crosby: Join Pepper Girls Club Founder, Charlotte Crosby, as she celebrates this Spring’s newest collections. Expect all new accessories, apparel, and select pieces from the Pepper archive. Glass of fizz on arrival before a runway featuring the brand new Pepper Girls Club Spring/Summer collection. April 30, 7pm, The Principal, £20.

Ryan Madley in York. Picture: Olivia Brabbs.

Fashion as an Art Form: An exclusive evening showing off De Montfort Fine Art & Whitewall Galleries fashion-inspired artwork. Featuring photographic and painted artwork by artists such as Andy Warhol, John Swannell, The Connor Brothers, Vincent Kamp, Yuvi and more. Tickets include a welcome glass of fizz and a tour of the gallery telling the stories behind the collections. May 1, 5pm, Whitewall Galleries York, Free.

Independent Fashion Runway Show: Sit back for a spectacular runway show of independent fashion brands from across the UK, in the surroundings of Malmaison York. May 1, 7pm, Malmaison York, £15.

Finding Success in the Fashion Industry: Kat Atkinson, digital creator @wearsitatkat and Angharad Jones, freelance fashion writer, talk about their journey to finding success in the fashion industry and the lessons they learnt along the way. May 3, 6:30pm, No.1 Guesthouse York, £20.

House of Gucci: Inspired by the family empire behind Italy’s most famous fashion house, House of Gucci is back. Book your ticket for a private screening of House of Gucci. May 3, 8pm, Everyman York, £20.