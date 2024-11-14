Yorkshire brewery's Christmas beers arrive in local shops

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery is set to elevate seasonal beer offerings across the UK with the return of its limited-edition Christmas brews, Blitzen and Snowflake.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These holiday favourites will be hitting shelves at major retailers this November, with Blitzen available in over 400 Morrisons stores nationwide. Both Blitzen and Snowflake will be available in all Booths stores, in addition to select Spar convenience stores across the country. An exclusive Blitzen and Snowflake festive 4 pack has been developed for Lidl and will be hitting the special buy aisles in all Lidl stores nationwide in December.

The two seasonal releases meet growing demand for speciality craft beers during the festive period, appealing to consumers seeking a blend of tradition and festive flavour. Blitzen (4.0% ABV), a ruby ale, delivers a richly layered profile with notes of burnt orange, dark fruits, and a hint of chocolate, crafted with a careful selection of Cascade and Goldings hops. An addition of orange peel and muscovado sugar deepens the brew’s complexity, yielding a rounded citrus and caramel finish designed to resonate with the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Snowflake (3.7% ABV), a winter pale ale, offers a lighter contrast. Crafted with bold American hops, including Goldings and Cascade, it balances robust citrus fruit flavours with subtle floral, pepper, and spice notes, making it a refreshing yet winter-ready choice. Both brews have been crafted with a commitment to Black Sheep’s Yorkshire heritage, blending classic techniques with a contemporary twist on festive flavours.

BSB

Craig Brackett, Head of Off-Trade of Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “We’re delighted to see Blitzen and Snowflake so well represented across the off-trade this season. These beers bring something special to the table, combining our brewing heritage with a modern, seasonal high-quality appeal. With the success we saw last year, particularly in off-trade, we know there’s an appetite among UK shoppers for authentic, flavourful ales that evoke the spirit of Christmas.”

“Blitzen and Snowflake were crafted to reflect what we do best at Black Sheep: creating distinctive beers with quality at the core. Brewed using the freshest Dales water, each beer also offers a unique taste experience, from Blitzen’s warming richness to Snowflake’s crisp brightness. We’re proud to see these beers within major retailers across grocery, convenience, and discounters, helping us reach beer lovers nationwide with exclusive brews made just for the festive season.”

To meet the anticipated demand, Black Sheep Brewery has expanded its distribution channels, offering Blitzen and Snowflake not only in stores but also online via the Black Sheep Brewery Shop, making it easy for consumers to bring festive cheer home or purchase as holiday gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both brews are designed to enhance the holiday dining experience, with Blitzen pairing effortlessly alongside rich desserts like fruitcake, and Snowflake providing a crisp complement to hearty winter dishes.