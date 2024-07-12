The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suitcase is massive, but still too small. The aim with holiday packing is to keep it practical, versatile, fashionable and, most of all, light enough to keep within your luggage weight limits (at least on the outward journey). And when you have children to dress as well, this can seem a logistical no-no.

We asked these Yorkshire fashion experts how they work it all out in style.

Alexandra Napier, founder of childrenwear brand Peter Pan’s Wardrobe, near Stamford Bridge, @peterpanswardrobe, and mother of three: “My 12-year-old son has to approve all pieces as I'm no longer cool enough to be trusted. My eight-year-old daughter is at that age where she's beginning to get her own sense of style but I can still guide her a bit. My three-year-old is so easy - anything I buy her, she loves.

In Abu Dhabi, Alexandra Napier's daughters wear Liberty Betsy dresses, £32.99, from peterpanswardrobe.co.uk.

“I pack versatile clothing that can be mixed and matched, and make sure I bring a sufficient number of outfits to last between laundry opportunities. Clothing that is easy to wash and quick drying is a must for those emergency washes.

“I choose clothing for the children that is soft and breathable and allows plenty of movement. As much as I love muted tones and white flowing dresses, I make sure we have some colour or patterns for airports or busy places so I can easily spot them if they wander off.

“We have quite a lot of Boden for basics - you can't go wrong and they are amazing for fun and colourful clothes. For the girls I get bits from Pukatuka, Faune, Elfie London, Smock London, Nellie Quats - firm favorites. My son is sports-mad so mainly lives in Canterbury clothing. I love a good browse on Vinted.”

Caroline Smith, West Yorkshire-based blogger @simplycaroline.co.uk, and mum of Phoebe, 10, Matilda, 8, and Rafferty, 4: “Let them help pack the suitcase, so they're happy with the selected clothes.

Caroline's daughters, Phoebe and Matlida, are wearing smocked dresses, £85, from www.smocklondon.com, and son Rafferty wears Dungarees, £46 at dottydungarees.com. Caroline wears Phase Eight dress. Picture: @simplycaroline.co.uk

“We are very fortunate to have lots of people who hand down clothes to my children. Otherwise, I tend to get lots of pieces on Vinted. We do lots of online shopping together, where they can pick out items they like, making the process fun and engaging for them. For summer holiday clothes for girls and boys, I recommend Zara and Mango.

“I like to lay each child’s clothes out on the floor and check for outfit combinations. This helps ensure that everything coordinates and nothing is forgotten.

I also use packing cubes, which are great for keeping each child’s items organised and easily identifiable in the suitcase. This system works well whether we’re packing for a short trip, a one-week getaway, or a two-week break.”

Sarah Thomas, fashion stylist and wellbeing content creator based near York @sarahjthomaslifestyle; mum of Aflie, 8, and Henry, 6: “My main priority when dressing my boys will always be sun protection, whether that’s when they are walking around, playing or in the swimming pool. Second after that is comfort, so clothes that will keep them cool in the sun.

Alfie and Henry wear clothes and shoes from the current M&S Kids summer collection and sunglassed from Home Bargains; Sarah Thomas wears a dress from Mint Velvet, and a crochet top from Zimmerman.

“Depending on what we are doing over the summer, I tailor what they need for that, particularly if there are beach holidays involved. I make sure they have full suits for the pool so there’s less worry about them catching too much sun. The boys grow so fast, each summer we mostly end up starting afresh.

“Both boys are drawn to similar styles but they each make it their own. They love choosing their own shirts and shorts so it’s fair to say there is a wide variety of colours in their summer clothes, which I love.

“My go-to will always be Marks & Spencer for the boys at this age. The quality is great, they wash well, there are always pieces that they are drawn to and it’s also not the most expensive out there. I also think they do a great swimwear selection. But I also love finding bits for them in TKmaxx for when they need something a little more dressed up, Boden for long shorts that give them more sun coverage.

Alexandra's son wears Canterbury Clothing T-shirt, £19.

“I’m obsessed with packing cubes. I have a couple of sets of lightweight cubes from Amazon and they really are a game changer. It takes all the stress out of it as I have everything packed in different sections for each child and know I won’t miss anything. I still manage to overpack for both of them every holiday.

“One of the benefits of having two boys, two years apart is that Alfie can always pass down to Henry. I’ve found Vinted is fabulous for the more expensive brands that I wouldn’t want to pay top price for, such as Ralph Lauren polo tops.”

Sharon Shokar, senior technologist for M&S Kidswear, and a travel-loving mother of two has the following tips:

Pack your kids items last: “Put your children’s beach towels and swimsuits right at the top of your case so the kids can dive straight into the pool after fractious journeys. This avoids mess and chaos.”

Invest in your luggage and packing accessories: “Using vacuum sealed bags is one the easiest ways to maximise space and is great for family holidays where you all share one big suitcase. They also keep everyone’s clothes separated. The same goes for packing cubes.”

Follow the three shoes rule: “This typically means for the family to wear a pair of trainers, then you have room to pack two pairs of sandals – one smart and one practical.”

The M&S Kids summer collection, with T-shirts at £9 and shorts from £6.

Roll and fold: “Cotton and linen crease and wrinkle very easily so they benefit from being folded, and knitwear items tend to be chunky, meaning that they will take up more space in your suitcase if you try to roll them.”