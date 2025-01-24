The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remarkability is a watchword at Joe Browns, a touchstone for the Yorkshire fashion and homewares brand, influencing every single piece in all of its eclectic and eye-collections. Attention to detail is everything, and every design comes with a no-nonsense name that describes it perfectly.

“If you are familiar with Joe Browns, you’ll know we are dedicated to distinct details and craftsmanship, staying true to our commitment to offering the remarkable,” says Jane Reik, Joe Browns buying director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a story behind every shirt, every jacket, every skirt or dress, every pair of jeans in the new spring/summer collections of womenswear, menswear and homewares, which have all just launched online at joebrowns.co.uk and in Joe Browns stores at Meadowhall Sheffield, York Designer Outlet, White Rose Leeds and at Bowness.

Heritage Tweed Jacket, £85 at joebrowns.co.uk.

Take, for instance, the men’s Brilliant Short Sleeve Bamboo Shirt. “The design draws inspiration from our deep admiration for Japan, with an eye-catching print that pays homage to the country’s cultural beauty,” says Jane, adding: “The subtle embroidered text, reading ‘Browns’ in Japanese, adds an extra layer of difference, reinforcing the part travel and adventures play in our inspiration, combined with our passion for storytelling through fashion.”

Joe Browns is based in Holbeck, in a huge headquarters building that contains warehousing, offices, studios and showrooms for the brand’s design, marketing, administration, digital operations and ideas-crunching teams. Around 170 people work there.

Travel and adventure are what underpin Joe Browns. It was founded in 1998 by Leeds-born Simon Brown, who, at 19, saved £800 and bought a one-way ticket to New York, and jobbed his way around the world, building railways in Winnipeg, plastering houses in Vancouver, working on boats in Hawaii, and in a wool store in New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon returned home aged 21 to join his family’s Bramley-based clothing business, HE and FJ Brown, where he worked for 17 years. He hit upon the idea on holiday in Wales after watching a group of carefree young surfers at the Ty Coch Inn at Porthdinllaen on the north coast of the Lleyn peninsular.

Badged Up Waistcoat, £190 at joebrowns.co.uk.

Joe Browns first sold menswear, then womenswear from 2002, with homewares added in 2019. Simon’s three ‘I’s still underpin every single design, making sure that every product is interesting, intriguing and inspiring.

“We constantly seek inspiration from the past, particularly from vintage markets and thrift stores, where forgotten treasures await rediscovery,” says Jane. “We believe that every piece has its own history, and if clothes could speak, they would have fascinating stories to tell. It’s this sense of heritage and craftsmanship that we breathe new life into, adding our signature Joe Browns twist.”

Ukrainian fashion designer Yana Smaglo of Neyna pitches on Dragons’ Den

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s Custom Military Jacket is a prime example of the Joe Browns ethos, she says. “Our head of Menswear, Adele, stumbled upon an exceptional military jacket at a vintage market, sparking the creative process that saw the jacket undergo a transformation. The piece was over-dyed and adorned with hand-sewn badges, a meticulous detail that elevates the design. Even the jacket’s lining is inspired by authentic, vintage, military garments, blending the past with the present.”

Brilliant Bamboo Shirt, £38 at joebrowns.co.uk.

The Badged Up Waistcoat, meanwhile, features an array of badges from Joe Browns’ archive, bringing nostalgic nods to the brand’s history.

This flair for thoughtfulness, quirkiness and personalisation is also seen in the spring/summer 2015 womenswear collection. Versatility is key and the range has been designed, as always, to encourage women to express their individuality, with something for everyone from flowing bohemian dresses and romantic silhouettes, playful soft florals and ginghams, to tailored tweeds and signature customised denim pieces which add an edgy touch.

The Heritage collection brings sumptuous tweeds in earthy hues, romantic spring florals, and sophisticated, flattering silhouettes. Look out for matching sets, ideal for this spring’s special occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Heritage Tweed Jacket is a favourite of mine, a true wardrobe staple - I can’t think of an occasion this jacket wouldn’t be perfect for,” says Jane.

Greta Polka Dot and Roses Stretch Cotton Dress, £60 at joebrowns.co.uk.

“This season, we have made a concerted effort to expand on our offering of hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind pieces that truly stand out from the crowd,” she adds. “Our Perfect Patchwork Straight Leg Jeans are the result of the designer’s meticulous handcrafting, tailored to create the exact style envisioned.”

The denim denim collection includes jeans and skirts, waistcoats and jackets, and has a distinctive personality that is unmistakably Joe Browns, but can be styled to suit every different wearer.

“Much of the spring/summer womenswear collection has been inspired by our travels,” says Jane. The SS25 shoot featured here took place in Marbella, but the designs are all informed by the Joe Browns team’s love of adventure, culture and creativity, from cosmopolitan cities to country landscapes and coastal escapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A perfect example of this is the Sicily Dreams Shirt Dress, which brings the magic of the stunning Italian island to life,” Jane says. The print was influenced by the team’s holiday snaps from the streets of Sicily, where the patterns of tiles and decorative plates have been transformed into a wearable piece of art for a burst of Mediterranean sunshine.

The Dolce Vita theme is a pillar for SS25, and the Greta Polka Dot and Roses Dress in a bespoke Joe Browns print, is another of Jane’s favourites, embodying the elegance and passion of Rome. “You’ll feel incredible all summer,” she says. “The flattering sweetheart neckline adds a touch of vintage charm.”

As ever with Joe Browns, expect the unexpected.