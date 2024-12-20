The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cashmere and Christmas are two words that go together like reindeer and sleigh. Wear it, give it, touch it, luxuriate in its natural softness. There is almost no one who would say no to the gift of cashmere.

And this is exactly what Yorkshire brand Loop Cashmere found when it launched in November 2020, as men in particular discovered that cashmere was an easy and failsafe gift. Loop’s cashmere sweaters and cardigans, loungewear and accessories - in shades from neutrals to soft pinks and jewel tones - have been in demand ever since.

Loop designs are sold online at loopcashmere.co.uk, but in October, Loop grew its retail presence by launching its AW24 collection into designer department stores Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

Chevron Knit Coatigan in Monument Grey, £475, in the sale at loopcashmere.co.uk.

“The biggest challenge is that it’s just non-stop. We're a small team and there is so much opportunity that keeping all the plates spinning is challenging,” says co-founder Richard Levin, adding: “But also so rewarding.

“We’re constantly adapting to our moving environment, but at the same time trying to stay true to our vision and strategy. We’ve been so fortunate to be able to work with an extremely talented team and get closer to customers, partnering with Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Vogue and Wolf & Badger, both here and in the US.”

Loop was founded by Richard and co-founder Claire Heathcote in March 2020, with the aim of building a positive, ethical and mindful brand. They met as directors at Pure Collection, the then Harrogate-based cashmere brand that went into administration early in 2020, and was bought by knitwear brand WoolOvers.

Claire, who has a degree in Business Administration from Aston University and a background in buying and merchandising, lives in Sheffield. Richard, who lives in Leeds, has a BSc in Management Sciences from Manchester University, after which he joined the M&S head office graduate scheme and trained in all aspects of buying and selling merchandise.

Chunky Colour Block Cashmere Sweater in Plum Red, £295 in the sale at loopcashmere.co.uk.

Loop has collections for women and men, and prides itself on choosing ethically sourced materials and working with artisans who share their vision. The name Loop was chosen to convey the brand's expertise in knitwear alongside a caring approach, making responsible decisions.

The pieces are designed in-house by the design and technical team and made in Inner Mongolia in small batches to avoid waste. All packaging is recyclable and compostable, and no or low water ink is used for printing boxes and tissue paper. All garments are made from Grade A quality cashmere, sustainably and ethically sourced within Inner Mongolia, from accredited yarn suppliers.

For its AW24 collection, Loop has introduced recycled cashmere using yarn created by re-engineering cashmere fibres from its production process, blended with 40 per cent virgin cashmere to achieve the softness and resilience of pure cashmere. More than half the new collection uses the reclaimed cashmere.

This is a step forward in sustainable luxury, says Richard, adding: “This balance between sustainability and luxury ensures you never have to compromise on either.”

Cropped Cashmere Sweatshirt in Pixie Pink, £110, and Cashmere Lofty Blanket Scarf in Midnight Blue, £180, in the sale at loopcashmere.co.uk.

The Loop customer base continues to evolve. Claire says: “Over the last year, with more focus on developing an elevated design handwriting, we’ve started to attract a slightly younger customer than we had previously, but what’s consistent and connects them all is their desire for beautifully crafted, super-soft cashmere pieces and stunning colours, that they can’t find elsewhere.

“Our customers are women with busy lives and are looking for brands that they can 100 per cent trust and that share the same values.”

The AW24 collection, she adds, draws inspiration from the resurgence of refined elegance and tailoring that transcend the casual comfort embraced during the pandemic, taking cues from fashion icons and French aesthetics.

“Each season at Loop, we start with the idea that we are adding to an existing wardrobe, whether you are looking for something bold that feels like an easy way to embrace the latest trends, or just need to upgrade a wardrobe essential that you have relied on for years.

Cashmere Polo Sweater, £240, and chevron skirt in Praline, £195 in sale at loopcashmere.co.uk.

“We want all our designs to be elegant, effortless and versatile, so you can get maximum wear and value from anything you choose to buy.”

The pieces are designed to mix and match. “We’re bridging the gap between high fashion, which is often difficult to wear, and classics, which can be boring, with contemporary pieces you want to wear forever.”

The Loop team is now busy working on 2025 collections which, they say, will be inspired by the energy and colour palettes of iconic cities.

Cashmere can be hard to care for, so Loop has tips for washing, drying and storing so pieces last for many years to come: Before washing, comb the surface of your cashmere carefully to remove unwanted debris from the surface of your knit (invest in a cashmere comb). Use a mild detergent or cashmere shampoo.

Start by filling a bowl with lukewarm water (35 degrees) and add detergent. Turn your garment inside out and gently submerge. Allow it to soak for five to 10 minutes and follow by rinsing your cashmere in cold water. Gently squeeze to remove excess water, but do not wring.

Lay on a clean, dry towel. Gently roll your garment in the towel to remove the excess water, pressing down with your palms. Unravel the towel and carefully reshape your cashmere, gently pulling the knit into its original shape, before lying flat to dry, away from direct sunlight. Store folded.

Claire says: “Our cashmere pieces will last years, decades sometimes, when the right care is given to the garment.”