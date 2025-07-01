Yorkshire-made natural cleaning range heralds a new era of home care for sensitive skin

Northern manufacturers unite to create revolutionary home cleaning range that is effective and kind to skin and the planet

Cosy Cottage, the pioneering natural skincare brand, launches a new eco home cleaning range featuring revolutionary biosurfactant technology from biotechnology innovator, Holiferm.

Developed and manufactured in the UK, this next generation of eco-cleaner is designed to be highly effective, sustainably made and kind to the environment. Powerful on grime but mild enough to be used by those with sensitive skin, the household cleaners do not dry out the skin or irritate eyes and are safe for use around children and pets.

The key ingredient is a true biosurfactant, which is readily biodegradable, does not pollute waterways and is wholly-derived from plant matter that has been sourced locally. COSMOS-approved, the entire Cosy Cottage skincare, cleaning and home fragrance range is palm oil, and cruelty-free and the new eco cleaners are suitable for use by vegans and vegetarians.

Richard Lock, MD at Holiferm and Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage

The Cosy Cottage Multi Surface Eco Cleaner

The first product to launch is a multi-purpose cleaner for hard surfaces, which is fragranced with essential oils lemongrass, an impressive degreaser, and lavender. Both fragrances are recognised for their anti-bacterial properties as well as their ability to freshen.

The Cosy Cottage Multi Surface Eco Cleaner is available in fully-recyclable and re-fillable packaging to minimise waste. Sold as a concentrate in 15ml recyclable or refillable bottles alongside 500ml glass spray bottles, customers simply dilute the concentrate with tap water to make 500ml of long-lasting and proficient surface cleaner. As well as saving cupboard space, this further reduces the product’s carbon footprint, minimising the carbon produced when transporting, manufacturing and delivering heavy products.

Scientifically developed and produced in the North of England

Cosy Cottage multi-surface cleaner made with revolutionary biosurfactants

The entire cleaning range will made in Cosy Cottage’s workshop in Malton, Yorkshire and uses sustainably produced biosurfactants supplied by Holiferm on the Wirral, making this effective cleaning range truly a product of the UK’s northern powerhouse.

To ensure minimal effect on the environment, the biosurfactants are produced by a ground breaking innovative method founded upon natural fermentation with no solvents and minimal processing. The resulting product ranks 100% on the Renewable Carbon Index, a scale that evaluates the percentage of carbon atoms that come from renewable sources.

Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage, says:“We are delighted to partner with Holiferm to launch this new range of environmentally-friendly cleaners. We have sought to develop a range of cleaning products for a long time but wanted to make sure we were creating a product that were effective, gentle to skin and cared for the planet.

"After eight years and following the progress made by a team of scientists in the North of England, we have created a range featuring an ingredient list we are proud of. Our initial product launch is the first of a new range of Cosy Cottage homecare products, which blend outstanding performance while aligning fully with our values and supporting Malton’s ambitions to achieve a circular economy.

Eco-friendly multi surface cleaner

“We know there is plenty of interest from consumers in cleaners with natural ingredients but so many commercial products purport to be powered by nature, while still containing artificial fragrances and actives that can upset our skin and the environment. With this range, we strive to inform consumers and give them true transparency on how natural ingredients can be gentle, while still cleaning, freshening and caring for their homes.”