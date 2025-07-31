Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The range pairs TOG24’s outerwear expertise with the fun and imagination of Aardman’s globally loved character. Designed for children aged four to eight, there are colour-blocked padded jackets and gilets, signature fluffy sherpa fleeces, soft sweatshirts, checkerboard joggers and T-shirts, waterproof coats and coordinating accessories including backpacks and wellies.

“Shaun the Sheep is an iconic and much-loved character that resonates with audiences of all ages, especially kids,” says TOG24’s managing director, Mark Ward. “From the outset, we wanted to create something that seamlessly blended the spirit of Shaun the Sheep and TOG24. We share a lot of common ground – we both have a love for the outdoors, a fun and light-hearted approach to life and, of course, an appreciation for fleece. These shared values provided the perfect foundation for a unique and exciting children’s collection.”