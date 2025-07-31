Yorkshire outdoor clothing brand TOG24 teams up with Shaun the Sheep on cool kids range

TOG24, the outdoor lifestyle brand based in Heckmondwike in the Spen Valley, has teamed up with Shaun the Sheep on a cute and quirky new childrenwear collection.
Stephanie Smith
By Stephanie Smith

Feature Writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 11:01 BST

The range pairs TOG24’s outerwear expertise with the fun and imagination of Aardman’s globally loved character. Designed for children aged four to eight, there are colour-blocked padded jackets and gilets, signature fluffy sherpa fleeces, soft sweatshirts, checkerboard joggers and T-shirts, waterproof coats and coordinating accessories including backpacks and wellies.

“Shaun the Sheep is an iconic and much-loved character that resonates with audiences of all ages, especially kids,” says TOG24’s managing director, Mark Ward. “From the outset, we wanted to create something that seamlessly blended the spirit of Shaun the Sheep and TOG24. We share a lot of common ground – we both have a love for the outdoors, a fun and light-hearted approach to life and, of course, an appreciation for fleece. These shared values provided the perfect foundation for a unique and exciting children’s collection.”

The new Shaun the Sheep range debuted at the recent Great Yorkshire Show and is now in TOG24’s 25 stores, online and via Debenhams.

