Yorkshire VIPs and influencers step out in style at the Corn Exchange for the Smart Works Leeds charity fashion sale

A host of super-stylish VIP guests gathered at the Corn Exchange to support the launch of the Smart Works Leeds charity fashion sale. Stephanie Smith went shopping with them.

By Stephanie Smith
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:51 am

Actor Natalie Anderson and TV presenter Christine Talbot joined a host of Yorkshire VIPs, personalities, influencers and shoppers who stepped out to support the Smart Works Leeds summer fashion sale, held in association with The Yorkshire Post and staged at the Corn Exhange in the city.

Shoppers picked up designer and premium fashion brands at bargain prices, all in aid of an excellent cause - Smart Works Leeds supports unemployed Yorkshire women back into work by gifting them interview clothing and coaching. Were you there? Can you spot yourself among the shoppers?

1. Actress Natalie Anderson

Actress and presenter Natalie Anderson opens the Smart Works Leeds sale

Photo: Sam Roberts

2. Natalie Anderson and Helen Oldham

Actress and presenter Natalie Anderson opens the Smart Works Leeds sale with Chair of Trustees Helen Oldham.

Photo: Sam Roberts

3. Christine Talbot

Christine Talbot donates three super-smart dresses for the Smart Works Leeds charity fashion sale at the Corn Exchange

Photo: Sam Roberts

4. Sally Simpson

ITV Calendar journalist and presenter Sally Simpson at the Corn Exchange event.

Photo: Sam Roberts

Yorkshire
