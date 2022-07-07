Actor Natalie Anderson and TV presenter Christine Talbot joined a host of Yorkshire VIPs, personalities, influencers and shoppers who stepped out to support the Smart Works Leeds summer fashion sale, held in association with The Yorkshire Post and staged at the Corn Exhange in the city.

Shoppers picked up designer and premium fashion brands at bargain prices, all in aid of an excellent cause - Smart Works Leeds supports unemployed Yorkshire women back into work by gifting them interview clothing and coaching. Were you there? Can you spot yourself among the shoppers?