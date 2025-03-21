The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairfax & Favor has pulled off something of a coup for spring/summer 2025. As a pioneer of so-called ‘rural vogue', the luxe British brand has only gone and bagged Zara Tindall, queen of modern British country dressing, as its new official ambassador.

Rural vogue, in case you were wondering, is a polished take on countrywear, seen nowadays at posh race meets and social events (think Cheltenham, Badminton, the Game Fair), blending matching sleek tweeds, trench coats, capes, blazers, tan suede boots and a tiny touch of bling.

Former Olympic equestrian Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, is a longtime fan of Fairfax & Favor (which has stores in Helmsley in North Yorkshire and Bawtry in South Yorkshire – and will be having a major stand at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show), having been snapped on several occasions wearing outerwear and boots from the Norfolk-based company.

Zara Tindall wears Fairfax & Favor Amelia Trench Coat, £495; Blenham Mini Handbag, £335, both at Fairfax & Favor stores at Helmsley and Bawtry and at fairfaxandfavor.com; Jenny Roberts Millinery Felt Fedora, £125, at Jenny Roberts in Harrogate and at jrmillinery.co.uk.

“I have always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality in their products,” she says. “This, along with their versatile and stylish designs, makes it the perfect brand (for a rural lifestyle), whether that’s for the casual day to day or smarter look when I’m attending events.”

To mark her appointment, Zara has taken part in a photo-shoot, which sees her wearing Fairfax & Favor designs, including the green Amelia Trench Coat, accessorised using a matching green felt fedora hat from Harrogate milliner Jenny Roberts.

“I am massively thrilled that Zara and her stylist Annie Miall would pair our Pavilion Felt Fedora with these great looks,” says Jenny. “The images look so fresh and modern, and provide perfect inspiration.”

Zara also wears the Fairfax & Favor Frances Tan Trench Coat, the Ivy Navy Waxed Jacket and the Ada Cape, plus bags and boots from the brand’s extensive range of accessories.

Zara Tindall wears Fairfax Ivy Waxed Jacket, £385, and Mini Windsor Handbag £275, both at Fairfax & Favor.

"I feel that Fairfax & Favor pieces work well to elevate any look, which is why the Regina boot is such a wardrobe staple,” she says. “They finish any tailored look and the range of heel heights are perfect for adding versatility to any outfit.

“I spend a lot of time outside so need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races.”

Fairfax & Favor was founded in 2012 by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, who identified a gap in the market for a fresh take on modern rural style. The Regina tall boot is an early success and comes in flat and heeled versions. The brand has become a go-to brand for loyal fans and notable names alike (Carol Vorderman has been snapped in its knee-high boots) and now has women’s skirts and knits as well as its staple outerwear and accessories, and it has footwear, outerwear and accessories for men, too. There are trainers, deck shoes, sandals, mules and pumps, capturing that town-meets-country vibe.

“Zara has incorporated Fairfax & Favor into her wardrobe for many years,” says Marcus Fairfax Fountaine. “These moments have showcased her impeccable sense of style and deep appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. We are delighted to now announce an official ambassadorship.

Model wears Lylla Tan Coat, £595; Blenheim Saddle Bag, £345; ankle boots, £285, at Fairfax & Favor.

“Zara truly epitomises our brand’s DNA, embodying the blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication. With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style.”

Fairfax & Favor’s products are designed at the Norfolk head office and made in Portugal and Spain. Social media has helped reach a like-minded audience, using customer photos to illustrate ways to wear.

All of Fairfax & Favor’s stores can be found in traditional market towns. It opened in Helmsley in 2022 and in Bawtry in January this year, taking over The Old Town Hall, which was built in 1890, and was previously a fine art gallery, a flower shop and a working men’s club. Bawtry already has a reputation for high-end shopping, as has Helmsley, where it is at 19 Market Place. Both stores offer appointments for customers who prefer them.

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine says: "As a company, we are proud that we now own nine high street stores in England, three of which opened within the last two months of 2024.

Pieces coming soon to the Fairfax & Favor SS25 collection, including, from, Agnes Ecru Jacket, £145.

“Our growth with bricks and mortar stores encapsulates us as a brand which is in heart, history, style and personality, a luxury British brand.

“We love our stores to be in vibrant market towns with historic urban character and spectacular scenery - we feel it really emulates HQ in Norfolk at Narford Hall. A building with character and a town full of history that encapsulates that beautiful British charm is what we feel really naturally aligns with the brand."

Fairfax & Favor stores are at Helmsley and Bawtry, fairfaxandfavor.com. Look out for its stand at the Great Yorkshire Show, July 8-11.

Rural vogue is a style that transcends mere fashion trends, and the key to getting it right is to keep the overall look tonal, sticking to a neutral colour base of brown or green, as in taupes and caramels or olive, khaki and moss tones.To keep it sleek, pair matching pieces such as a long coat with matching wide or straight-leg tailored trousers, or a try a tweed check trouser suit.