Richmond MayFest will be taking place on April 30, May 1 and May 2 this year and there is a line up of historical and folk musicians, from mediaeval to music of the Great War.

The festival will be occurring across various venues including Richmond Castle, St Mary’s Parish Church, The Station, Richmond Town Hall, St Agatha’s in Easby and of course the Market Place and the streets around the town centre.

Richmond MayFest is a community event, while many events are free to enter, there are some ticketed events with reduced prices for local residents.

Military drills at Richmond Castle medieval living history camp. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Here is a detailed schedule of events for each day.

Saturday, April 30

The Georgian and Victorian folk tunes from The Ran Tanners and the Music of the Great War with Hautbois will take place in and around the Market Place from 11am to 4pm.

Richmond Castle will host the following events from 11am to 4pm: Mediaeval Music from Trouvere, Tudor Music from GreenMatthews, Maypole dancing with Maypole Movers, Richmond Brewing Company’s Mediaeval Tavern as well as tasty treats from Granny’s Kitchen.

From 12pm to 4pm there will be visits from Trouvere and the Ran Tanners to the Richmond Brewing Company and the Musical Promenade from The Station to Easby Abbey.

At Easby Abbey 4.30pm an afternoon tea will be served and will be followed by a concert in St Agatha’s Church with Pellingmans’ Saraband: ‘If Music and Sweet Poetry Agree’, a celebration in words and music of Springtime and the natural world.

A concert with GreenMatthews: A Brief History of Music will take place at St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm.

Sunday, May 1

In the Market Place between 11am and 4pm, the Georgian and Victorian folk tunes from The Ran Tanners, Music of the Great War with Hautbois, japes and jests with Tom Fool, Morris dancing from the Richmond-on-Swale Morris Men who will be visiting the Castle and The Station.

In the Castle from 11am to 4pm, the Mediaeval Music from Trouvere, Tudor Music from GreenMatthews, japes and jests with Tom Fool and Richmond Brewing Company’s Mediaeval Tavern along with some delicious treats from Granny’s Kitchen.

In the Castle Tavern from 1pm to 6pm, a Session and Singaround will be performed for all, so feel free to bring your instruments.

In the Town Hall from 1pm to 5pm, the FOURUM! Richmond’s very popular folk group will be playing at 2pm, the Jacobean music from The Leeds Waits will be playing and there will be dancing from the Richmond Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.

In the evening at the Town Hall at 7pm, Ceilidh with Blind Panic will take place for all and a bar will be provided by Richmond Brewing Company. You can buy tickets by visiting the Richmond MayFest website.

Monday, May 2

In the Market Place from 11am to 4pm Georgian and Victorian folk tunes from The Ran Tanners as well as Trouvere will be visiting. Japes and jests with Tom Fool and Morris dancing from Benfieldside Morris and the Durham Rams will also be popping in at the Castle and The Station.

In the Castle from 11am to 4pm the Mediaeval Music from Trouvere, Tudor Music from GreenMatthews, japes and jests with Tom Fool, Maypole dancing and music with Have Maypole Will Travel and Richmond Brewing Company’s Mediaeval Tavern along with some edibles from Granny’s Kitchen will be visiting Richmond.

The Session and Singaround will be performed in the Castle Tavern from 1pm to 6pm where all are welcome and can bring instruments.

In the Town Hall from 1pm to 5pm, the music from members of The Richmondshire Orchestra and a bagpipes session (4pm) will be taking place.