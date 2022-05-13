Scarborough's North Bay, Saltburn-by-the-Sea's and Whitby's beaches have all been awarded the honour ahead of the summer.

It means Hornsea has lost its Blue Flag status from 2021.

The three beaches have been recognised due to "the quality of the beach, the way it is managed and the facilities it offers to visitors". Both Scarborough and Whitby's beaches are managed by Scarborough Council, while Saltburn's is managed by Redcar and Cleveland Council.

Both of Scarborough's beaches have been given awards

However environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which hands out the awards, has also revealed the 12 beaches in Yorkshire which have been given the 'Seaside Award'.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

“People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

All the beaches are judged on criteria including; safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary; environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems; water quality and environmental management, including litter and waste.

To rank highly for water quality blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the 'sufficient’ standard.

The beaches to be awarded a Seaside Award are:

Bridlington North - East Riding of Yorkshire

Bridlington South - East Riding of Yorkshire

Hornsea - East Riding of Yorkshire

Wilsthorpe - East Riding of Yorkshire

South Landing - East Riding of Yorkshire

Withernsea - East Riding of Yorkshire

Filey - Scarborough Borough Council

Runswick Bay - Scarborough Borough Council

Cayton Bay - Scarborough Borough Council

Robin Hoods Bay - Scarborough Borough Council

Scarborough South Bay - Scarborough Borough Council