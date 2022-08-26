Dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire where you can go for a relaxing walk with your pet
There are certain Yorkshire beaches imposing dog bans between May and September, so we’ve come up with a list of Yorkshire beaches that welcome dogs all year round.
The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 has introduced dog bans for beaches across the country during the summer months.
The bans apply from May 1 to September 30, however, there are plenty of beaches in Yorkshire that allow dogs throughout the year.
Below is a list of dog friendly Yorkshire beaches.
