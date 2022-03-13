Alongside her partner John Edwards, the duo moved their large family into the room and set about transforming it. What stands there now is a testament to the incredible work the pair put into the building.

After buying the property from the College of Ripon and St John in 2005, the pair have pumped thousands into the house and turned it into one of the best hotels in Yorkshire.

It now boasts nine luxury rooms and the Michelin-recognised Bow Room restaurant.

But the incredible transformation has come at a cost as battles with the council and banks led to Edwards collapsing and dying in front of his partner due to the weight of the stress.

But whenever they made any money, it was put back into restoring the stunning 70-room property and opening another bedroom. There are now plans afoot to open more bedrooms in the near future.

Read the full story here, and take a look inside the hotel in our picture gallery below.

1. Historic Grays Court is the oldest inhabited building in the city of York Photo Sales

2. One of the best The hotel has been voted one of the country's best boutique hotels as well as many other accolades. Photo Sales

3. Restored The building has been lovingly restored Photo Sales

4. More awards It has recently been named VisitYork’s best Small Hotel of the Year and Taste Award 2022 Photo Sales