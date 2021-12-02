Holiday let plans approved on popular Yorkshire farm from TV show 'Celebs on the Farm'

The plans are for a one-bedroom holiday home to be built in part of the current tea rooms, as well as allocated parking to the side.

The application was submitted to Scarborough Borough Council in September and received no objections.

The plans have been granted to Mr Tyson, of Stepney Hill Farm, subject to the conditions laid out by Scarborough Borough Council.

Ashley and Nicola Tyson, who own Stepney Hill Farm.

The council states that: “The tea room use hereby permitted shall not be open to customers except between the hours of 9:00AM and 6:30PM each day, unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority.”

“In order that the Local Planning Authority can maintain control of the hours of use of the premises in the interests of the amenities of the surrounding area.”

“The development hereby permitted shall be used for holiday accommodation only and the dwelling shall not become any person's sole or main residence.”