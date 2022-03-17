Longbeach Leisure Park has submitted plans to East Riding Council for 111 pitches on 16 acres of grassland to the south of its existing site.

The new area is not covered by coastal defences and an average 2.78 metres a year of land is currently being lost to the sea, with large chunks of up to 11 metres going at a time, according to planning documents online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans say the development’s northern edge is 80 metres from the cliff edge and the southern edge is 130 metres. Based on current rates of erosion, the caravans would have a lifespan of between 32 and 50 years.

Longbeach Leisure Park in Hornsea

The plans say the owners are looking for a less regimented feel and there will be a large amount of green space.

The application states: “We have intentionally left a 20-metre landscape buffer on the eastern side of the site closest to the coast in order to improve the longevity and lifespan of the site.”

The 111 pitches will include 105 standard caravans and six twin caravans and access will be through the existing caravan park.