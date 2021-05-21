New caravan park in Yorkshire approved despite fears over disturbing neighbours and traffic issues

Station Road in Howden

East Riding Council’s Western Area Planning Sub-Committee approved plans for the park, off Howden’s Station Road, at a meeting on May 18.

Applicants RHB Developments LLP stated in their submissions the park would be close to attractions for tourists in Howden and enjoy links with the M62 and other major roads.

But nearby resident Mrs C Brighton, one of 14 objectors to the plans, told councillors her and others on Station Road had “grave concerns” over noise and traffic.

Committee member Coun Caroline Fox said she was concerned as part of the site is currently North Howden Car Park, adding parking on the neighbouring Station Road was already “dreadful”.

Plans for the site include 23 pitches for touring caravans as well as a toilet and shower block in its north west corner.

The number of pitches was reduced from the 25 the developer previously applied for and plans for a cafe building have been scrapped.

The park will be 200m from Howden’s train station and 1.2 miles from the town centre.

The applicant stated: “The site is located in close proximity to Howden, an attractive market town with a well preserved Georgian town centre around the minster. This is a genuine tourist destination whose full potential is still to be realised.

“We do not consider that the integrity of the landscape would be affected by the proposal, it would be of a modest nature and well screened. The nearest dwelling to the site is about 30 metres from the boundary onto Station Road, the nearest pitch would be a further 10 metres away.

“Given the distances involved and the modest number of pitches, there can be no concerns that any of the detached dwellings in the vicinity would have any effect from loss of privacy and outlook from the proposed development.”

Mrs Brighton said: “People on Station Road have grave concerns that those staying on the park will be in holiday mode during what is normally a quiet time for us. There are no plans for an owner occupier on site, how will this be policed?

“This development doesn’t respect its surroundings and studies on the needs of accomomdation in the area found there was some for hotels and hostels for business use but not for tourism.”

Coun Fox said: “I know Station Road very well, unless things have altered the car park was never big enough. Some people going to the train station have to arrive early otherwise they have to park on double yellow lines and get fined, the parking’s always been dreadful. I think this is the wrong site for caravans.”

Committee member Coun Ben Weeks said he was concerned that there were no plans for staff to be on site 24 hours a day, but he voted to approve the park after councillors heard that was not standard practice and that residents could report disturbances to East Riding public protection officers.

Coun Leo Hammond said he supported the plans based on the reassurances, adding their benefits outweighed the concerns.

Committee chair Coun Nigel Wilkinson said: “I’ve travelled to campsites and caravan parks across the country and not all of them have 24 hour coverage. I’ve driven past that car par and at times I’ve never seen it full, the caravans won’t be taking it over.