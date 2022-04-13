Now in its sixth year, the ferry will operate every weekend from Good Friday (April 15) until the end of September.

If you plan to travel in style with your children on the ferry to Beningbrough Hall this Easter bank holiday weekend, you can also enjoy an Easter egg hunt and nature trail. The ferry runs from 11am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of volunteers run the ferry and they have all completed a refresher training course in time for the new season.

Nun Monkton ferry re-opens this Easter bank holiday weekend. (Pic credit: Nun Monkton)

Wally Grout, who has been leading on the training, said: “It’s important that the ferry operates to the highest of safety standards so all the skippers and crew have been out on the water to prepare for the opening weekend.