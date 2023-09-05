Reighton Sands Holiday Village: Caravan park in Yorkshire to expand after being given green light by councillors
The Reighton Sands Holiday Village in Filey has been granted approval for the siting of five new holiday accommodation caravans which will include the installation of bases, decking, access, landscaping, and infrastructure works.
The newly approved five bases for the siting of the caravans will each measure 13.4 metres in length and 4.3 metres in width.
They are all set to include two car parking spaces and they will form part of the “Fairway Rise” area of the site that houses 21 other bases, according to the applicant.
Located to the east of Reighton, the site is made up of 63 hectares that primarily accommodates static holiday lodges and caravans, motorhomes, tents, and touring caravans.
The holiday village said that a new section of roadway “will be constructed immediately to the north of the proposed pitches” to allow vehicular access.
No objections were raised by Reighton and Speeton Parish Council, the Highway Authority, or the council’s ecologist who said that suitable measures had been taken for the protection of wildlife during construction.
A report prepared by the local planning authority states: “Reighton Holiday Park is considerably large and one of the largest tourist parks in the borough [and] in this case, there is an addition of five static caravan bases which it is not considered to represent an unacceptable increase in the number of static caravans.”
Whilst officers noted that “from an operational perspective” the proposed holiday use could create “some noise and disturbance” but concluded that as the nearest occupiers were more than 100 metres away, the proposal would “not have an unacceptable impact upon amenity”.
The proposal was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions.
There is currently an application for the Reighton Sands Holiday Village site which proposes the construction of a food takeaway unit “closest to the entertainment complex”, but this is pending with the planning authority.