Saltburn beach has been named as the best beach in the UK by a holiday website

The beach, in North Yorkshire, came top of the poll by users of holidaycottages.co.uk, which has seen a huge surge in demand for breaks by the coast.

Surprisingly, Saltburn was the only Yorkshire beach in the top 10, with others such as Whitby and Scarborough missing out.

It comes after four beaches - including Saltburn - were granted Blue Flag status last month.

The website said Saltburn was named as the top beach due to its array of facilities and its water quality.

Shannon Keary, of the website, said: "The beaches highlighted as the best in the UK not only offer stunning scenery, but an array of facilities that can be essential for many wishing to spend an entire day on the sand with their children and dogs, or in the sea."

The top 10 is as follows:

1. Saltburn Beach, Yorkshire

2. Fistral Beach, Cornwall

3. Hemsby Beach, Norfolk

4. Tankerton Beach, Kent

5. Dovercourt Bay, Essex

6. Camber Sands Beach, East Sussex

7. Alum Chine Beach, Dorset

8. Perranporth Beach, Cornwall

9. Tresaith Beach, Ceredigion