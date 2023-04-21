All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
6 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Scarborough seaside bed and breakfast to be converted into holiday flats

A seaside bed and breakfast is to be converted into holiday flats following approval of the plan by North Yorkshire Council.

Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The conversion of a Scarborough bed and breakfast into holiday flats has been approved after the original application was amended due to concerns about the size of the proposed flats.

The applicant sought to convert The Kimberley bed and breakfast at 131 North Marine Road, Scarborough into a five flats as well as seeking permission for the installation of six replacement windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a report by North Yorkshire Council states that the application had to be changed from residential flats to holiday lets because the flats did not meet the Nationally Described Space Standards.

Most Popular
The Kimberley bed and breakfast at 131 North Marine Road, ScarboroughThe Kimberley bed and breakfast at 131 North Marine Road, Scarborough
The Kimberley bed and breakfast at 131 North Marine Road, Scarborough

The report states: “The accommodation hereby permitted shall not be used for purposes other than holiday letting purposes.

“As originally submitted as residential flats, the sizes fell short of the guidance within the Nationally Described Space Standards and the units are inappropriate for permanent occupation as independent dwellings.”

Located near the town centre, the property is in an area with a high number of holiday lets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No objections were received from members of the public although the authority’s environmental health officer raised concerns about the property’s fire escape plans and concluded that “an alternate means of escape will need to be identified” for the ground and first-floor flats.

The application stated that “the current owner has seen a lot of change in the area over this time and can see the visitors moving away from bed and breakfast accommodation to more self-contained accommodation and apartments”.

The building has been kept in good condition and has been run well as a bed and breakfast hotel, with many customers returning year after year, according to the applicant.

However, the owner feels that “it was time to retire and has seen a downturn in custom in recent years, meaning that both himself and his wife have had to take jobs to subsidise their income”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conditions set by the planning authority state that “for the purpose of this condition ‘holiday letting’ means letting to the same person, groups of persons or family for periods not exceeding a total of 28 days in any one calendar year”.

The conversion and changes were approved on Friday, April 14.

Related topics:ScarboroughKimberley