Shepherd's huts could be used as holiday lets at rural Brontë Country site

The structures, planned for Far Deanfield Cottage in Stanbury, would be used as holiday accommodation if the application, submitted by Ian Hillis, is approved.

A converted barn on the site is already used for holiday accommodation, and a planning application submitted to Bradford Council says the new huts would “diversify the accommodation available” for holidaymakers.

Each hut would include a double bed, kitchenette and bathroom with shower.

Far Deanfield Cottage

One would be linked to mains electricity and water while another would be “completely off the grid”.

The application says the huts will “help support the local economy”.

It adds: “The majority of guests to the existing holiday accommodation at Far Deanfield Cottages do not rely on the car during their stay to visit places. They instead make use of the extensive footpath network that surrounds the site to visit nearby villages and hamlets.

“It is envisaged that the proposed shepherd’s huts will attract similar visitors, that leave their car at the site during their stay.

“The site is within walking distance of a number of pubs and existing guests at Far Deanfield Cottage frequent these local businesses and so help support the local economy.

“Guests to the existing holiday accommodation also tend to visit Haworth during their stay, and make use of shops and services there, again helping to support the local economy.”