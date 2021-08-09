Skegness Pier

Mellors Group wants to restore the pier promenade and pier head to create an attraction for the 21st Century, while returning the popular seaside town to its 19th Century glory.

The firm bought the pier earlier this year following on from its purchase of Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells in 2016. The entertainment business primarily holds events in the East Midlands but is now hoping to branch out across the country.

Plans include turning Skegness Pier into an all-year round attraction with rides, a visitor attraction and tearooms.

James Mellors, operations director with Mellors Group, said: “For way over a century, visitors have flocked to Skegness to enjoy the wide range of attractions on offer at the seaside pier which has been a local landmark and attraction for visitors since its opening back in June 1881.

“Losing so much of the pier to a storm in 1978 was a great shame, a great loss to the town and when we bought it earlier this year it was in the belief that it is our duty to maintain and try to improve it for future generations.

“Our ambition to restore the pier to its original length – and more besides - can regenerate lost heritage infrastructure, enhance an existing cultural asset and provide new public amenity space while creating new jobs and helping to attract more visitors to our favourite seaside town and we hope local stakeholders, local people and visitors will support us.”