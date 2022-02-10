The 10 most romantic hotels in Yorkshire according to the Good Hotel Guide

One of the bedrooms at the Alice Hawthorn in Nun Monkton
Yorkshire’s natural beauty and warm hospitality are the perfect setting for romantic getaways, spending quality time with loved ones for a few days and enjoying the warm hospitality in this beautiful part of the UK. Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares 10 of their top romantic hotels in Yorkshire.
On a peaceful village green, The Alice Hawthorn is a stylishly revamped Grade II-listed country pub between York and Harrogate. A destination in its own right, it is run by Chef/patron John Topham, whose seasonal menus of elevated, Yorkshire-influenced pub food are a real treat to experience. There are rooms above the pub as well as in newly built Douglas-fir outbuildings. Close by you will find a ferry, which can take you upriver to the National Trust’s Beningbrough Hall for a day out. Charming and understated, it’s a lovely place for a romantic trip, spending quality time together enjoying beautiful surroundings and excellent meals.
Five minutes from the centre of York, Bar Convent is in a Grade I listed building with a magnificent glass-roofed entrance hall to introduce you to a spotless guesthouse. It is located in what’s said to be England’s oldest active convent, having been founded in 1686. A cultural experience on another level, there is also a garden to visit for peace and quiet after all your sightseeing.
A Cesar winner and a favourite of Good Hotel Guide inspectors, Brocco on the Park is a light and spacious Scandi chic hotel in a spruced up red brick building. The interiors are contemporary with accents of bright colour in the rooms and food is served by candlelight in the evenings with a rich menu of elegant favourites.
On a Georgian estate surrounded by a walled garden and with acres of gardens, The Coach House at Middleton Lodge is an enchanting place to stay. Owners, James and Rebecca, have turned the grounds of the family home into a true retreat. Former stables, a farmhouse and outbuildings have been transformed into chic bedrooms, some with a private patio. It is particularly well known for its food including a taster menu-only dining room and lavish breakfasts.
On the edge of the North York Moors, Lastingham Grange is a traditional country house hotel that’s a recurring favourite with the Good Hotel Guide and its reviewers. Old fashioned decor and floral prints characterise the decor within the 17th century property. Afternoon tea with warm scones, butter, jam and cream is served every day in the lounge or on the terrace overlooking the garden, and is definitely a moment to be savoured. It’s a little piece of good old fashioned hospitality.
Spacious and secluded, set amongst the most spectacularly tranquil gardens, Middlethorpe Hall is owned by the National Trust. On the outside, its grand architecture greets you, while inside it’s all fire-lit halls and beautifully furnished rooms. The hotel sits in 20 acres of gardens, the hotel has a number of areas within the grounds that make for proposals, and it’s also got a reputation as a wedding location. What could be more romantic than tying the knot in the fragrant rose and lavender garden?
Filled with antiques, books, curios and family photographs, all set against shuttered windows, polished-wood floors, chandeliers and marble fireplaces, Newbegin House is an eclectic haven for visitors. Bathrooms are spacious and traditional, rooms are cosy and the whole place has a feeling of being at home, this B&B was the winner of one of the Good Hotel Guide’s prestigious 2022 César Awards, and for good reason. It’s five-star customer service is matched by a pretty garden and beautiful breakfasts. It’s a charming place to spend a romantic weekend.
On the North Yorkshire Moors, The White Swan is an elegant five-star hotel in a 16th century inn. Rich fabrics and soft furnishings sit alongside historic features. Nooks and crannies add much celebrated character, and no stone is left unturned when it comes to creating a beautiful guest experience. From the restaurant, where everything including the ice creams, bread and even the black pudding is homemade, to the cosy dog beds that are provided for four legged friends, it’s all about the details at this beautiful destination. You and your loved one are guaranteed to feel totally spoiled.
The term ‘cottage’ is something of an understatement at this hotel. This handsome Georgian manor house is grand in appearance and looks out across landscaped gardens and surrounding farmland. The high-ceilinged rooms have large sash windows, walls are peppered with impressive paintings, and the sitting room is warmed by a glowing log fire. Rooms are split between the main house and a converted barn, so you can choose between traditional style complete with antiques, silky drapes, and even a four-poster, or more contemporary suites. Breakfast feels like an occasion to be savoured, complete with a feast of local produce including Yorkshire ham and cheese, kippers, Filey Bay crab and boiled eggs. The days here are for exploring the coast and Wolds, and enjoying the inspiring surroundings.
This boutique hotel in the Yorkshire Dales has five stars for its contemporary elegance, and three AA Rosettes for its restaurant. Luxurious and professional, they are known for paying attention to the details. Meanwhile, the location is spectacularly beautiful in the heart of Wensleydale, perfect for exploring the National Park on romantic strolls with plenty of photo opportunities.