The Windmill

The Windmill is more than 230 years old and is the last remaining windmill in Scarborough.

The 18th century Grade-II listed bed and breakfast offers high quality self-catering accommodation and is located at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac.

The Windmill has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 128 reviews.

The Helaina

This Victorian terrace guest house is situated at the top of Scarborough’s stunning North Bay which overlooks Scarborough Castle, the beach and the coast.

There are plenty of quality restaurants nearby where you can eat and coastal paths for a nice stroll.

The Helaina has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 171 reviews.

North Bay Guest House

This B&B is a 15-minute walk from the centre of the seaside resort of Scarborough and the beach and Peasholm Park are just down the road.

With Scarborough Castle just 20 minutes walk away and the Alexandra Bowling Club just five minutes away, there is plenty to do.

North Bay Guest House has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 136 reviews.

Mansion House Scarborough

Mansion House sits opposite the Italian & Rose Gardens and above the Scarborough Spa.

The B&B provides luxury accommodation with breath-taking views of the South Bay and Scarborough Harbour.

Mansion House Scarborough has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 182 reviews.

Crown Spa Hotel Scarborough

This four star hotel is the oldest purpose built hotel in Scarborough with some of its original architecture and the bedroom accommodation is laid out across four floors.

It features a luxury leisure centre, European restaurant, a spa and a modern gym. It is close to the sandy South Beach and only a 20-minute walk away from the beautiful harbour.

Crown Spa Hotel has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,201 reviews.

Dickens Bar and Inn

The Bar and Inn is walking distance from the local amenities, the beach, the spa and the theatres.

Guests can enjoy weekly entertainment with live solo singers, bands and a DJ.

Dickens Bar and Inn has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 756 reviews.

The Albert

This traditional, family run B&B is close to the local cricket ground, an open air theatre and the North Bay beaches.