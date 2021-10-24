Guests can stay at any one of these hotels where they can experience everything York has to offer.

We have compiled a list of the highest rated hotels in York on TripAdvisor.

The Grand, York

The Grand Hotel in York

The five-star hotel offers award winning cookery lessons and provides guests with an indulgent spa experience.

The Grand’s staycation packages will allow visitors to explore York and its history.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,794 reviews.

Staycity Aparthotels York Barbican Centre

This aparthotel is located next door to the Barbican theatre, the city’s popular entertainment venue and a very short distance from York Castle and Clifford’s Tower.

Its location means there is plenty to do and see around the centre of York during your stay at the hotel.

Staycity Aparthotels has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,176 reviews

Hotel Indigo York

Hotel Indigo has a fitness room and is well positioned to explore the most exciting attractions in York.

The room numbers were specially commissioned and designed in the style of the world-famous York Minster.

Hotel Indigo has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,375 reviews.

The Fort Boutique Hotel

This hotel was first opened in 2011 and was inspired by the founders’ own travels. With its unique designs and luxury facilities, The Fort was created to be more than just a place to sleep.

With a central location, guests can visit York’s must-see attractions like York Minster, Bettys Tea Rooms, the city walls and the busy high street full of your favourite shops.

The Fort has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 925 reviews.

Minster Hotel

The original building of the hotel dates back to the Victorian times and has maintained its character and personality with a touch of modernised features.

Minster Hotel has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,536 reviews.

The Queens Hotel

The hotel sits on the banks of the River Ouse, right in the centre of the City of York.

Whether you’re staying there for business or pleasure, it suits every occasion and is close to a variety of shops, restaurants and bars.

The Queens Hotel has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,134 reviews.

Middletons York

Middletons is a fascinating collection of Grade I and Grade II buildings surrounded by a courtyard garden within the ancient city walls.

Enjoy a relaxing day out with the family sight seeing, then come back to a comfy sofa and indulge in a signature cocktail or a pint of York’s famous Thwaites cask ale at the restaurant bar.

Middletons York has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,266 reviews.

Principal York

Just walking distance from the train station, Principal was beautifully renovated and restored by award-winning interior architect Goddard Littlefair.

York has been a popular hotspot and a city of great importance for more than 2,000 years, at this hotel you are in the perfect location to explore all of York.