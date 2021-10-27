A walking sculpture in Leeds. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Enjoy a day of shopping at Trinity Leeds, soak up the history of the city in the Royal Armouries Museum and explore iconic sculptures and paintings at the Leeds Art Gallery while staying at one of these luxurious hotels.

We have compiled a list of TripAdvisor’s highest rated luxury hotels in Leeds.

Dakota Leeds

This hotel has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,700 reviews.

The average price range for a room at Dakota is £150-£158.

The Chambers Park Place

The hotel has a rating of five stars with 612 reviews.

The average price range for a room at The Chambers is £137-£154.

Roomzzz Aparthotel Leeds City

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 694 reviews.

The average price for a room at Roomzzz Aparthotel is £83.

Wood Hall Hotel and Spa

The hotel has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,309 reviews.

The average price for a room at Wood Hall Hotel is £153.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Leeds City Centre

This luxury hotel has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,036 reviews.

The average price range for a room at Doubletree is £83-£92.

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,548 reviews.

The average price for a room at Thorpe Park Hotel is £119.

Malmaison Leeds

Malmaison has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,386 reviews.

The average price range for a room at Malmaison is £97-£101.

Days Inn by Wyndham Wetherby

The hotel has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,096 reviews.