The best places to go for a picnic in West Yorkshire

Whether you’re a family looking for an accessible place to visit with a play area for the children, or a couple looking for a scenic manor house and landscaped gardens to enjoy - there’s plenty of places to choose from in West Yorkshire

Here are some of the best.

East Riddlesden Hall

The Riverside Gardens in Ilkley, next to the river Wharfe, is the perfect spot for a picnic

East Riddlesden Hall is in Keighley and is a historic 17th century manor house.

Boasting beautiful gardens, East Riddlesden Hall offers plenty of scenic picnic spots to choose from, with popular areas being the lawns or lower fields along the river Aire.

East Riddlesden Hall, Bradford Road, Riddlesden, Keighley, West Yorkshire, BD20 5EL

Nostell Priory and parkland

Nostell Priory was built in the 18th century and is situated within a landscaped park and gardens.

Offering many places that would be perfect for picnics, visitors have the choice of lawns, open spaces around the front of the house and shaded spots near the play area for the children.

Nostell Priory, Nostell Priory Estate, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF4 1QE

Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park is a public park in Leeds.

The park has many spots to picnic by the lake and streams or across the scenic gardens and parkland.

There are also public toilets and a cafe with outdoor seating facilities and wheelchair access, making it an accessible and family friendly place to visit for a picnic.

Golden Acre Park, Otley Road, Bramhope, Leeds, LS16 8BQ.

Beaumont Park

Beaumont Park, in Huddersfield, and is a fantastic option for families looking for a child friendly space to picnic.

The park has two playgrounds for children to enjoy, woodland walks to explore and plenty of open grass areas, both shaded and in the sun to picnic.

Beaumont Park, 74 Beaumont Park Rd, Huddersfield, HD4 7AY.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is an open air gallery in Wakefield.

The park has various changing sculpture exhibitions and displays to admire, as well as a lake.

Offering designated picnic spots with benches, the park makes for an interesting and scenic place to picnic.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, Wakefield, WF43 4LG.

Oakwell Hall

Oakwell Hall is a listed Elizabethan Manor house in Birstall.

The house boasts 110 acres of country park and is set in stunning period gardens, and visitors are spoilt for choice with picturesque picnic spots throughout the grounds to choose from.

Oakwell Hall, Nova Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LF.

Shibden Park

Shibden Park is in Halifax and is a family friendly park and boasts a boating lake, miniature train and a play area for children.

The park has a range of open lawn areas for visitors to enjoy picnics, both in the shade and in the sun.

Shibden Park, Godley Lane, Halifax, HX3 6XG.

Ogden Water Country Park

Ogden Water Country Park is a nature reserve and has stunning lake views and scenic trails and landscapes.

Visitors can enjoy picnic spots on open lawns, waterside spaces and in the woodland.

Ogden Water Country Park, Ogden Lane, Halifax, HX2 8XZ.

Ilkley Riverside Gardens

Ilkley RIverside Gardens is alongside the River Wharfe in Ilkley.

The park has lots of benches and litter bins making it an accessible spot for picnics.

The park also has play equipment for children to enjoy, meaning it is a family friendly area and a lovely space to spend a sunny afternoon.

Ilkley Riverside Gardens, 33 Bridge Lane, Ilkley, LS29 9EU.

Adel Dam Nature Reserve

Adel Dam Nature Reserve is in Leeds and is a woodland and wetland nature reserve.

A Victorian garden is located within high canopy trees, providing a perfect spot to picnic and enjoy the surrounding wildlife and birds.

The park also has a scenic lake that is populated by kingfishers - a great place for birdwatchers.