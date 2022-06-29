Carl and Lauren Jackson, owners of Wrea Head Cottages in Scalby, bought The Grainary in Harwood Dale near Scarborough at the end of 2020 and enlisted the help of Carl’s brother and sister-in-law Scott and Bryony.

The family began renovating the buildings straight away, and the site is now a 15-room B&B, restaurant and working farm.

Bryony Jackson said: “My brother and sister in law own eight holiday cottages down the road in Scalby and they've always loved this place.

The B&B is located in Harwood Dale, with scenic views surrounding it.

“Lauren's dad was walking around and saw it was for sale, and just thought, why not? Let's have a go.

"They've made a real success of Wrea Head Cottages, and they also, I think, wanted to do something so that we could move up as well and have like a family, you know, all together a sort of work together.

“We took a leap of faith, but it was worth it. It's been amazing. It's hard, but we did it and we've got an amazing team.“

Scott, Bryony, Lauren and Carl Jackson are the new family running The Grainary.

As part of the 15 rooms, four of them are dog friendly and are located on the ground floor with access to outside from the rooms.

One of the rooms is accessible, and they all have en-suite bathrooms.

The Grainary’s previous owner’s were the Simpson family, who had run the site for decades.

The new owners wanted to keep the family feel within the business, and they have also got the help of Lauren’s sister to look after the farm animals.

Lauren said: “It's been a thriving business for years and years, and we wanted to continue that and continue from what the previous owners did.

“It's been closed for a few years, we wanted to bring back people that have loved the place and obviously love the views. We're really excited to be able to do that, and we can't wait to welcome everybody back again.”

The restaurant is now open, with brunch being served from 10am, and dinner from 12 noon.

On Wednesday to Sunday, there will be the brunch, lunch and sunday lunch menu served and from Friday July 1, there will be evening menus available from Thursday to Sunday as well.