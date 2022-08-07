The top hotels for weddings in Yorkshire, according to the Good Hotel Guide

Whether you want a summer wedding out in the garden or a winter wedding in rich and cosy surroundings, hotels in Yorkshire make wedding planning a joy and create the ideal setting where everyone can relax and have a fantastic time.

Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares some of their top hotels for weddings in Yorkshire.

The Angel Inn, Skipton

Manor House Lindley, Huddersfield

The Angel at Hetton was awarded a Michelin star in 2022 and is a delicious mix of contemporary style, heritage architecture and fantastic food. Aside from offering all the ingredients for a marvellous holiday, it's also the ideal location for an elegant wedding. There are 15 rooms and suites, including Fell View Barn houses, three gorgeous suites and two luxury studio rooms across the road from the main building. Sycamore Bank is a cottage conversion next door with two studio’s and two suites, and each room includes beautiful details, ranging from roll top baths to magnificent views over Rylstone Fell.

Weddings here are superbly romantic, and the inn has two wedding packages available; the Gourmet Package and the Classic Package. They have a dedicated and experienced Wedding Coordinator to work with you; you can opt for full use of all rooms; and you can have your ceremony on site with up to 50 guests.

Bar Convent, York

A unique location, Bar Convent is a Grade I listed building with a magnificent glass-roofed entrance hall. Said to be England’s oldest active convent, having been founded in 1686, it has a charming garden and is a multifaceted property complete with spotless guesthouse.

The 18th Century Hidden Chapel at Bar Convent is really quite spectacular. Heralded as one of the finest examples in Europe, complete with its splendid neo-classical domed ceiling. The chapel conducts weddings, and guests can choose to stay in the assorted guesthouse. While they don't host receptions, it's certainly a unique setting within the heart of York to form a key part of your day.

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge

A five-star boutique hotel, Yorebridge House sits in the Yorkshire Dales, surrounded by the small town of Wensleydale and the romance of the National Park beyond. The restaurant has three AA Rosettes, and luxury details abound. Each room has its own particular features, whether it's a hot tub or uninterrupted views of the Dale.

Voted the most romantic hotel in the UK, Yorebridge House has everything you could ask for for a wedding, from planners to places to stay, all against a backdrop of dramatic hillsides and rivers. There are two rooms licensed for civil marriages and civil partnerships; The Orangery, which seats up to 90 guests, and The Masters Room which looks out over the lawns and caters for up to 25 seated.

Your reception might then be in the house, in a marquee on the formal lawn with a candle lit walkway to the House and bar, or a tipi with a festoon lit walkway. Then party the night away, with a small group or a large celebration of up to 120 guests.

Grassington House, Skipton

An elegant Georgian property in Northallerton, The Cleveland Tontine is a pretty location for special occasions. They have seven eclectic bedrooms, each offering individual style. They are also dedicated to the provenance of their food, therefore meals are superb, serving up feasts of local ingredients from Yorkshire-based suppliers.

Weddings at The Cleveland Tontine offer a sense of timeless elegance. The team will set up the house for the ceremony, there are multiple photo opportunities, and you can take over all rooms for the occasion. Chefs will tailor the wedding menu using their own kitchen garden ingredients, creating a wedding breakfast that embodies the season and your personal tastes.

The Durham Ox, Crayke

A country pub that's known for its food and style, The Durham Ox is 300 years old and family owned. Brimming with historic details and innate style, from oak panelling to exposed beams, it's stylish but welcoming. For those staying overnight, there are five converted stone farm buildings to stay in, a converted Studio Suite located above the pub and a three bedroom self-catering cottage in the village.

With all of that in mind, there's plenty of space for a bridal party. The team are a dab hand at planning weddings, and the property is licensed for wedding ceremonies. They can cater for smaller events in the Private Dining Room, or can formally seat up to 80 in the Barn. They can also recommend entertainers, musicians, and photographers, doing everything within their power to make planning easy and enjoyable.

A stately Georgian manor with alluring, almost fairytale interiors, Manor House Lindley is set in the Yorkshire village of Lindley, complete with elegant interiors and five-star service. Sophisticated and decadent the hotel is a hidden gem where heritage meets modern hospitality.

For weddings, Manor House Lindley is a dreamy location. They offer a variety of packages and a variety of settings for your day, whether it's a floral heaven or art deco glamour. They have six licensed rooms to host the ceremony or for a more traditional service, the beautiful St Stephen’s Church is just across the road. The team pays careful attention to the details, and whether you want to make a grant statement in the avant-garde Coach House (for up to 160 people), an atmospheric and intimate occasion in the Cellars, or a secret ceremony in the Bridal Suite surrounded by Geisha art, there are plenty of fantastic photo opportunities.

Overlooking a cobbled square in a pretty village within the Yorkshire Dales, Grassington House is a smart restaurant-with-rooms with heritage style on the outside and unique, lavish interiors. Decadent touches might include a gold-painted French-style bed or in-room roll-top bath - just the kind of glamour that may suit a small but stylish wedding.

A relaxing location, Grassington House is adept at hosting celebrations and events, whatever the occasion. Their team will tailor receptions and celebratory dinners, whilst providing accommodation -it's ideal for intimate weddings.

The Coach House at Middleton Lodge, Richmond

One of the Good Hotel Guide's illustrious Cesar Award winners, The Coach House at Middleton Lodge is a grand, 18th century, Georgian country estate with bedrooms peppered across cottages, former stables and outbuildings. It's home to a popular restaurant (served in large part by the walled kitchen garden) and 200 acres to explore.

Against this fairytale backdrop, weddings are a dream. There are, in fact, two wedding venues within the grounds: the grand main house, or the romantic Fig House with views around the walled garden. The main house can be made your own for the day, complete with 15 bedrooms centred around a sweeping staircase in the Grand Hall. Host your ceremony in the Drawing Room, Hallway or under the wooden pavilion on the lawn, have canapés in the library, then invite anything between 32 and 170 guests to dine.

The Fig House is recently restored to maximise the views, providing country garden style surrounded by fig trees and garden antiques. The ceremony here is held in The Boiler House Bar, through stone archways, and the wedding feast is served in the Fig House itself, allowing guests to spill into the gardens as the party rolls into the evening.

Simonstone Hall, Hawes

This 15th-century property on the Pennine Way is an enchanting place to escape to and perfect for an elegant wedding celebration. Steeped in heritage, it's all four-poster beds and traditional style - perfect for playing lord and lady of the manor.

When it comes to weddings, you can choose to take over the entire property and its 18 beautiful period bedrooms. The gardens, extending to the dale and surrounding fells, make for plentiful photo opportunities, while the hotel is licensed to hold civil wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships in the drawing room. They can host dining parties of multiple sizes, from small groups to 150 guests, and food is a feast of local fare, expertly crafted into celebratory dishes.

