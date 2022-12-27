The top hotels to visit in Yorkshire in 2023, according to the Good Hotel Guide

It doesn’t matter how many times you visit Yorkshire, there’s always more to discover.
From its hotels to its country jaunts, each season offers a different experience and each location, inn, hotel and restaurant has a different take on the beauty of the area and everything it has to offer. Having recently published their 46th edition, here the Good Hotel Guide shares a selection of their top hotels to visit in Yorkshire in 2023. Have a look through our gallery of the hotels below, and find out more about the Good Hotel Guide here.
1. Lastingham Grange, Lastingham
On the edge of the North York Moors, Lastingham Grange is a traditional country house hotel that’s a recurring favourite amongst Good Hotel Guide reviewers. Heritage decor and floral prints characterise the style within the 17th-century property, and your time here certainly has a sense of old world charm. Enjoy afternoon tea with warm scones, butter, jam and cream every day in the lounge or on the terrace overlooking the garden. It’s a reminder of the joys of good old fashioned hospitality. http://www.lastinghamgrange.com/
Photo: Good Hotel Guide
2. Cambridge House, Reeth
Wake to sweeping views over Swaledale at Cambridge House, one of the Good Hotel Guide's 2023 Cesar Award winners. Located in Reeth, this large stone villa is a place for total escapism - spacious rooms, home-made cake, fantastic walks, charming interiors and a sense of home. It's the perfect balance of luxury and warmth, allowing you to really envelope yourself in the best of Yorkshire. Enjoy the pretty cottage garden, the cosy bathrobes, comfy beds strewn with plaid throws and a morning feast of pancakes, smoked haddock, local eggs, croissants and the owner's award-winning marmalade to set you up for the day. https://www.cambridgehousereeth.co.uk
Photo: Dave Cooil
3. Grassington House, Grassington
Overlooking a cobbled square in a pretty village within the Yorkshire Dales, Grassington House is a stylish Georgian property turned restaurant with rooms. Offering a hearty Yorkshire welcome from the moment you step through the door, it's a restful place to stay. Rooms feature decadent touches, such as a gold-painted French-style bed or in-room roll-top bath. Food however is the star of the show, with everything made in-house from the ice cream to the cheese biscuits, and even their own-label gin. https://www.grassingtonhouse.co.uk/
Photo: Heidi Marfitt
4. The Coach House at Middleton Lodge, Richmond
On a Georgian estate surrounded by a walled garden and 200 acres of parkland, The Coach House at Middleton Lodge is an enchanting place to stay. Owners, James and Rebecca, have turned the grounds of the family home into a stylish hideaway. Former stables, a farmhouse and outbuildings have been transformed into chic bedrooms. Each space has its own unique offering - The Doghouse overlooks a wild-flower meadow; The Head Gardener’s Cottage has a wood-burning stove and opens onto the kitchen garden; and Dairy hot-tub rooms have a private garden, for example. Dinner showcases an estate-to-plate menu including inventive plant-based options, and we highly recommend the delicious bramble mocktails. https://middletonlodge.co.uk/index.php/coach-house
Photo: gaspphotoco