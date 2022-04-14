Yorkshire Water is reminding visitors to avoid using them ahead of the busy Easter weekend, following a number of moorland fires in 2022 linked to the usage of disposable barbecues.

Gaynor Carpenter, head of land and property at Yorkshire Water, said: “It is important visitors to our reservoirs do not take risks by using disposable barbecues or entering the water. We’ve recently seen the very real dangers fires caused by barbecues pose to our moorland, which can take hundreds of years to recover.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are also being urged not to ‘cool off’ in the water and to follow the Countryside Code.

Yorkshire Water is warning people of the dangers of the water this Easter

“It is also important visitors to our sites remain vigilant around the water, particularly parents with children who may be tempted to enter the water.

“We work hard to ensure our sites can be enjoyed by visitors from the region and beyond and it is important people leave the sites as they found them so they can be enjoyed by others in the warmer weeks and months to come.

"Following the Countryside Code and ensuring to take litter home, keep dogs on leads and park considerately will all help to make visits to our reservoirs enjoyable for everyone.”