The walled Yorkshire city was chosen for a mixture of reasons, including its incredible multifaceted heritage and former status as one of the most important settlements in Britain.

However, it was the Shambles’ undeniable charm that secured York’s place on the list.

The magazine stated: "Romans, Anglo-Saxons, Vikings, Normans, you name it, York has seen it. The city was, for many centuries, one of the most important settlements in Britain.

York has been named amongst 20 most charming medieval destinations in Europe

"This capital city in the north lead to fortifications such as the Roman Walls, and York Castle, which was built in the 11th century to prevent the Vikings retaking the city. Around the same time, York Minster was begun, becoming one of the largest cathedrals in Northern Europe.

"But perhaps the heart of York’s medieval charm can be found beneath the overhanging, half-timbered buildings tightly packed along The Shambles, a former meat market turned quaint shopping street."

Other destinations on the list include Avila in Spain, the German city of Bamberg, and Bologna, Italy.

Here's the full list:

Ávila, Spain

Bamberg, Germany

Bern, Switzerland

Bologna, Italy

Bruges, Belgium

Carcassonne, France

Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Colmar, France

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Granada, Spain

Guimarães, Portugal

Kilkenny, Ireland

Lübeck, Germany

Rhodes, Greece

Sibiu, Romania

Siena, Italy

Tallinn, Estonia

Toledo, Spain

Toruń, Poland