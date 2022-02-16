The walled Yorkshire city was chosen for a mixture of reasons, including its incredible multifaceted heritage and former status as one of the most important settlements in Britain.
However, it was the Shambles’ undeniable charm that secured York’s place on the list.
The magazine stated: "Romans, Anglo-Saxons, Vikings, Normans, you name it, York has seen it. The city was, for many centuries, one of the most important settlements in Britain.
"This capital city in the north lead to fortifications such as the Roman Walls, and York Castle, which was built in the 11th century to prevent the Vikings retaking the city. Around the same time, York Minster was begun, becoming one of the largest cathedrals in Northern Europe.
"But perhaps the heart of York’s medieval charm can be found beneath the overhanging, half-timbered buildings tightly packed along The Shambles, a former meat market turned quaint shopping street."
Other destinations on the list include Avila in Spain, the German city of Bamberg, and Bologna, Italy.
Here's the full list:
Ávila, Spain
Bamberg, Germany
Bern, Switzerland
Bologna, Italy
Bruges, Belgium
Carcassonne, France
Český Krumlov, Czech Republic
Colmar, France
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Granada, Spain
Guimarães, Portugal
Kilkenny, Ireland
Lübeck, Germany
Rhodes, Greece
Sibiu, Romania
Siena, Italy
Tallinn, Estonia
Toledo, Spain
Toruń, Poland
York, UK