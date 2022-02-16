The Michelin Guide 2022 was published today and there was disapponting news for Yorkshire, with no new stars awarded to restaurants in the region.
However, seven restaurants have retained theirs: Tommy Banks' ventures The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York; The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley (chef James Mackenzie); The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds (chef Michael O'Hare); The Angel at Hetton (chef Michael Wignall); Grantley Hall near Ripon (chef Shaun Rankin) and The Star Inn at Harome (chef Andrew Pern).
The Star is expected to be closed for almost a year after a fire ravaged the thatched inn last autumn, yet its inclusion in the Guide is a gesture of solidarity from Michelin and the gastronomic community.
Pern's other businesses, Star Inn the City in York and Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby, appear in the general section of the Guide.
The awarding of Bib Gourmands - the accolade below one star - was also disappointing, with no new Bibs announced and only three Yorkshire dining destinations still holding them; Skosh in York, Prashad in Drighlington and the Hope and Anchor at South Ferriby.
In the Guide's general recommendations, around 50 Yorkshire entries are included this year, including new openings from 2021 such as Bantam in Helmsley and Homestead Kitchen in Goathland. Leeds chef Elizabeth Cottam's restaurant HOME and Boston Spa bakehouse CORA are both included, the latter for the first time, but her Kirkgate Market venture The Owl, which has appeared previously, has been omitted.
Tharavadu in Leeds no longer features in the Guide and former Michelin star holder Matt Healy, whose restaurant The Foundry x closed in 2020, has yet to win inclusion for his new venture, The Forde in Horsforth.
Also dropped is Vennell's in Masham, which featured in the Guide for 14 consecutive years but is now up for sale following the retirement of its long-serving owners.
The Burlington at Bolton Abbey, praised for its lockdown takeaway service in 2021, has not returned this year, nor have The Dining Room at Boroughbridge, Grassington House, The Crown and Cushion at Welburn or Hull's only recent entry, Tapasya at Hull Marina.
Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield, Hull, Scarborough and Doncaster are not represented in the Guide at all.
Non-starred Yorkshire entries in the Michelin Guide 2020
Horto, Harrogate
Three's a Crowd, Harrogate
Stuzzi, Harrogate
The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton
Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse
Fletchers at Grantley Hall, Ripon
The Durham Ox, Crayke
The Hare, Scawton
The Hovingham Inn
Bantam, Helmsley
The Weathervane, Helmsley
Pheasant, Harome
Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn
New Malton
Yorebridge House, Askrigg
The Coach House, Middleton Lodge estate
The Eskdale, Castleton
Homestead Kitchen, Goathland
Number 20, Port Mulgrave
Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby
Black Market, Leeds
HanaMatsu, Leeds
Ox Club, Leeds
Dakota Grill, Leeds
Crafthouse, Leeds
HOME, Leeds
Engine Social, Sowerby Bridge
Host, Ilkley,
The Box Tree, Ilkley
CORA, Boston Spa
The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
Joro, Sheffield
Rafters, Sheffield
Brocco Kitchen, Sheffield
Juke & Loe, Sheffield
Old Vicarage, Sheffield
Star Inn, Sancton
Westwood, Beverley
Whites, Beverley
Melton's, York
Fish & Forest, York
Star Inn the City, York
Los Moros, York
Le Cochon Aveugle, York
Bow Room at Grays Court, York
Arras, York