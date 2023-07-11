Ahead of the summer holidays, experts at GO Outdoors have published the highest rated holiday hotspots in the UK as a result of their study.
The study looked at the number of hiking, biking, nature and wildlife as well as the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score.
Whether you prefer a low-key camping trip in the beautiful countryside or a refreshing nice long stroll along a scenic coastline, there are plenty of locations across the UK that offer a variety of staycations for visitors to explore.
From admiring historic landmarks to hiking up beautiful landscapes, outdoor experts delve into the best holiday locations the UK has to offer.
Whitby has been named the fifth best holiday destination - which comes as no surprise to Yorkshire folk.
Best holiday destinations in the UK - Whitby has come in fifth place
1 - Betws-y-Coed, Conwy
Population: 564
Google searches for staycations: 390
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 691
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 35.46
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 35.46
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 585.1
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 8.40
2 - Ambleside, Cumbria
Population: 2,596
Google searches for staycations: 940
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 335
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 19.26
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 3.85
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 516.2
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 8.37
3 - St Ives, Cambridgeshire
Population: 11,226
Google searches for staycations: 110,370
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 118
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 4.45
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.89
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 4.5
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 8.10
4 - Bakewell, Derbyshire
Population: 3,949
Google searches for staycations: 960
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 137
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 2.53
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 2.53
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 205.1
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 7.81
5 - Whitby, North Yorkshire
Population: 13,213
Google searches for staycations: 24,690
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 94
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 1.51
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.76
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 43.9
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 7.58
6 - Matlock, Derbyshire
Population: 9,543
Google searches for staycations: 760
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 117
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 3.14
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 1.05
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 63.9
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 7.41
7 - Tenby, Pembrokeshire
Population: 4,696
Google searches for staycations: 43,630
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 175
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 6.39
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.00
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 21.3
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 7.29
8 - Rye, East Sussex
Population: 9,041
Google searches for staycations: 2,310
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 107
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 1.11
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 3.32
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 17.7
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 7.09
9 - Padstow, Cornwall
Population: 2,993
Google searches for staycations: 10,080
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 210
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 3.34
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.00
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 53.5
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 6.97
10 - Braemar, Aberdeenshire
Population: 808
Google searches for staycations: 210
Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 309
Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 24.75
Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.00
Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 173.3
Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50
Overall score (out of 10): 6.68