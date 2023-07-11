The Yorkshire Coast attracts travellers from all over the world so it is no wonder that Whitby has been named one of the top holiday destinations in the country.

Ahead of the summer holidays, experts at GO Outdoors have published the highest rated holiday hotspots in the UK as a result of their study.

The study looked at the number of hiking, biking, nature and wildlife as well as the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score.

Whether you prefer a low-key camping trip in the beautiful countryside or a refreshing nice long stroll along a scenic coastline, there are plenty of locations across the UK that offer a variety of staycations for visitors to explore.

The sun shines down on Whitby. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

From admiring historic landmarks to hiking up beautiful landscapes, outdoor experts delve into the best holiday locations the UK has to offer.

Whitby has been named the fifth best holiday destination - which comes as no surprise to Yorkshire folk.

1 - Betws-y-Coed, Conwy

Fishing vessels moored to the quayside in Whitby. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Population: 564

Google searches for staycations: 390

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 691

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 35.46

Whitby Beach. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 35.46

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 585.1

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 8.40

2 - Ambleside, Cumbria

Population: 2,596

Google searches for staycations: 940

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 335

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 19.26

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 3.85

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 516.2

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 8.37

3 - St Ives, Cambridgeshire

Population: 11,226

Google searches for staycations: 110,370

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 118

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 4.45

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.89

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 4.5

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 8.10

4 - Bakewell, Derbyshire

Population: 3,949

Google searches for staycations: 960

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 137

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 2.53

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 2.53

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 205.1

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 7.81

5 - Whitby, North Yorkshire

Population: 13,213

Google searches for staycations: 24,690

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 94

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 1.51

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.76

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 43.9

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 7.58

6 - Matlock, Derbyshire

Population: 9,543

Google searches for staycations: 760

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 117

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 3.14

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 1.05

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 63.9

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 7.41

7 - Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Population: 4,696

Google searches for staycations: 43,630

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 175

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 6.39

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.00

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 21.3

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 7.29

8 - Rye, East Sussex

Population: 9,041

Google searches for staycations: 2,310

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 107

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 1.11

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 3.32

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 17.7

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 7.09

9 - Padstow, Cornwall

Population: 2,993

Google searches for staycations: 10,080

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 210

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 3.34

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.00

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 53.5

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50

Overall score (out of 10): 6.97

10 - Braemar, Aberdeenshire

Population: 808

Google searches for staycations: 210

Number of things to do (per 10,000 people): 309

Nature and wildlife tours (per 10,000 people): 24.75

Bike tours (per 10,000 people): 0.00

Hiking trails (per 10,000 people): 173.3

Average cost of local transport (one-way ticket): £2.50