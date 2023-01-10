For the first time ever, LBA will feature multiple destinations across yearly and regular seasonal charters throughout the 2023/2024 schedule. There will also be multiple new destinations available in this package and recent additions of Katowice (Poland), Bucharest (Romania) and Cluj (Romania) will also continue into 2023.
To adapt to this boosted schedule, the airport has made some significant investment changes to its terminal, undertaking an extensive redevelopment of its Hall A facilities. The check-in hall, which services all airlines except from Jet2, is being configured to optimise space and operate with self-service kiosk capabilities.
Along with part of this development, Hall A will be given a new Scandinavian-inspired design, with modern lighting and wooden screening. Multiple retail and F&B units are getting upgrades during the winter season, with LBA already debuting a refreshed Burger King and Leeds United store in late 2022. Upgrade works to other retail and F&B units together with the lounges at LBA will also be finished before summer of 2023.
To prepare for its upcoming holiday season, LBA is underway with a wide recruitment drive, ensuring ample capacity to meet demand during busy peak periods. HR director of LBA, Lindsay Beresford, said: “As we head into a peak summer period with more destinations than we have ever seen before we are looking for strong local talent to join our team that supports our ambitions to be a leading airport, connecting Yorkshire to the world.
“We’d love to hear from you and are currently receiving applications through our website for multiple roles across the business.”
Commercial and strategy director at LBA, John Cunliffe, said: “With the broadest range of destinations ever, we know that the coming years will be fantastic for LBA passengers. Whether it’s holidaymakers returning to their favourite beaches, travel to see distant family or adventures to new countries, there is something for everybody.
“We’re incredibly proud of the work being done to make travelling through LBA the best experience possible, and we look forward to welcoming passengers old and new in 2023 and beyond.”
The following destinations have been added to the 2023/2024 LBA schedule.
Austria
Salzburg
Bulgaria
Bourgas
Croatia
Dubrovnik
Split
Zadar
Cyprus
Larnaca
Paphos
Czech Republic
Prague
France
Bergerac
Limoges
Nice
Paris
Chambery
Perpignan (new)
Greece
Corfu
Crete
Halkidiki/Thessaloniki
Kefalonia
Cos
Rhodes
Zante/Zakynthos
Santorini
Skiathos
Hungary
Budapest
Ireland
Dublin
Italy
Naples
Pisa
Rome
Verona
Sicily
Catania
Latvia
Riga
Lithuania
Vilnius
Madeira
Funchal
Malta
Malta
Netherlands
Amsterdam
Poland
Gdansk
Krakow
Warsaw
Wroclaw
Poznan
Katowice (new)
Portugal
Faro/Algarve
Porto (new)
Slovakia
Bratislava
Spain
Alicante
Almeria
Ibiza
Majorca
Menorca
Barcelona
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas
Lanzarote
Tenerife
Gerona
Malaga
Reus
Switzerland
Geneva
Turkey
Antalya
Bodrum
Dalaman
Izmir
United Kingdom
Belfast
Guernsey (Channel Islands)
Jersey (Channel Islands)
Romania
Bucharest (new)
Cluj-Napoca (new)
