Leeds Bradford Airport holidays: What new LBA holiday destinations are available for 2023 and 2024 and how can I book?

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced that a record-breaking number of holiday destinations are now available to book for 2023 and 2024.

By Liana Jacob
15 minutes ago

For the first time ever, LBA will feature multiple destinations across yearly and regular seasonal charters throughout the 2023/2024 schedule. There will also be multiple new destinations available in this package and recent additions of Katowice (Poland), Bucharest (Romania) and Cluj (Romania) will also continue into 2023.

To adapt to this boosted schedule, the airport has made some significant investment changes to its terminal, undertaking an extensive redevelopment of its Hall A facilities. The check-in hall, which services all airlines except from Jet2, is being configured to optimise space and operate with self-service kiosk capabilities.

Along with part of this development, Hall A will be given a new Scandinavian-inspired design, with modern lighting and wooden screening. Multiple retail and F&B units are getting upgrades during the winter season, with LBA already debuting a refreshed Burger King and Leeds United store in late 2022. Upgrade works to other retail and F&B units together with the lounges at LBA will also be finished before summer of 2023.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
To prepare for its upcoming holiday season, LBA is underway with a wide recruitment drive, ensuring ample capacity to meet demand during busy peak periods. HR director of LBA, Lindsay Beresford, said: “As we head into a peak summer period with more destinations than we have ever seen before we are looking for strong local talent to join our team that supports our ambitions to be a leading airport, connecting Yorkshire to the world.

“We’d love to hear from you and are currently receiving applications through our website for multiple roles across the business.”

Commercial and strategy director at LBA, John Cunliffe, said: “With the broadest range of destinations ever, we know that the coming years will be fantastic for LBA passengers. Whether it’s holidaymakers returning to their favourite beaches, travel to see distant family or adventures to new countries, there is something for everybody.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work being done to make travelling through LBA the best experience possible, and we look forward to welcoming passengers old and new in 2023 and beyond.”

The following destinations have been added to the 2023/2024 LBA schedule.

Austria

Salzburg

Bulgaria

Bourgas

Croatia

Dubrovnik

Split

Zadar

Cyprus

Larnaca

Paphos

Czech Republic

Prague

France

Bergerac

Limoges

Nice

Paris

Chambery

Perpignan (new)

Greece

Corfu

Crete

Halkidiki/Thessaloniki

Kefalonia

Cos

Rhodes

Zante/Zakynthos

Santorini

Skiathos

Hungary

Budapest

Ireland

Dublin

Italy

Naples

Pisa

Rome

Verona

Sicily

Catania

Latvia

Riga

Lithuania

Vilnius

Madeira

Funchal

Malta

Malta

Netherlands

Amsterdam

Poland

Gdansk

Krakow

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Poznan

Katowice (new)

Portugal

Faro/Algarve

Porto (new)

Slovakia

Bratislava

Spain

Alicante

Almeria

Ibiza

Majorca

Menorca

Barcelona

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas

Lanzarote

Tenerife

Gerona

Malaga

Reus

Switzerland

Geneva

Turkey

Antalya

Bodrum

Dalaman

Izmir

United Kingdom

Belfast

Guernsey (Channel Islands)

Jersey (Channel Islands)

Romania

Bucharest (new)

Cluj-Napoca (new)

You can explore LBA’s destinations and book your holiday by visiting the website.

